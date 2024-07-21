Given the Origin hype, and other world events, news of two former NRL regulars being released slipped under the radar.
Those who missed the news, over the weekend Catalans Dragons released both Siosiua Taukeiaho and Jayden Nikorima.
Their 'crime'? Being too sick to attend a team event, only to be caught at a concert.
Unprofessional? Sure, but this is hardly going to rate highly on the atrocity scale, and thus I believe the formers Roosters big man may find himself back in the NRL sooner than later.
Once thought of as the best middle man in the code, Taukeiaho would be a useful addition to a host of teams, should a return to the NRL materialise.
Yes, he is not the player he once was, but here are five teams who present logical landing spots for the 16-time international representative.
5. Wests Tigers
The last thing the Wests Tigers need right now is a 30+ year-old forward milking a big salary.
They're actively shopping the likes of Klemmer, Bateman and co. so on the surface, this may seem like a crazy suggestion.
The Tigers need bodies. Cheap bodies. They need value.
Release Bateman and Klemmer, and throw Taukeiaho into either position as a massively discounted replacement.
The market is bare for next season but we all know NRL contracts are often not worth the paper they are printed on.
The thinking here is Taukeiaho adds an experienced head, a big body and is highly unlikely to be able to demand a massive renumeration.
Straight up I would only be offering a one year deal if I'm the Tigers, and only if I could secure the release of Klemmer, Bateman, or both.
If they were able to pick him up now for the rest of 2024 and add 2025, even better.
Taukeiaho allows a former rep player, with plenty of big game experience, to help mentor (putting aside his most recent error of judgement) the younger players for 18 months.
Benji needs mid range troops. Right now he has overpaid forwards and rookies, and not much inbetween.
At 32, I can't imagine Taukeiaho would be insisting on a long-term deal. So this, short-term move, makes a lot of sense.