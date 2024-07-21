Given the Origin hype, and other world events, news of two former NRL regulars being released slipped under the radar.

Those who missed the news, over the weekend Catalans Dragons released both Siosiua Taukeiaho and Jayden Nikorima.

Their 'crime'? Being too sick to attend a team event, only to be caught at a concert.

Unprofessional? Sure, but this is hardly going to rate highly on the atrocity scale, and thus I believe the formers Roosters big man may find himself back in the NRL sooner than later.

Once thought of as the best middle man in the code, Taukeiaho would be a useful addition to a host of teams, should a return to the NRL materialise.

Yes, he is not the player he once was, but here are five teams who present logical landing spots for the 16-time international representative.