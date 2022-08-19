As soon as the clock strikes midnight on October 31st into November 1st, a plethora of NRL talent becomes fair game.
Names such as Joseph Tapine, David Fifita and Cameron Munster will have clubs lining up for their services as they are allowed to discuss terms for 2024 and beyond.
Another player who will have no shortage of clubs interested in his services is Cowboys and Queensland second rower Jeremiah Nanai.
Having signed just the one-year extension back in April, he is eligible to talk to opposition clubs on November 1st for the 2024 season, and has recently indicated he is in no rush to confirm his future after taking a punt this time last year that his value would increase again - which it most certainly has.
We look at the five most likely destinations for Nanai come 2024. I initially shortlisted eight teams and could justify another two but the below five are those I consider the most likely to be leading the chase.
1. North Queensland Cowboys
Perhaps doing an injustice to the teams below, for mine the Cowboys are in the box seat to retain the young superstar.
Nanai has indicated he is in no rush to re-sign. This coupled with the fact he did only put pen to paper to a one-year extension does make me think perhaps he can be tempted away.
That said, Nanai grew up in Cairns and has burst onto the scene for Cowboys. He's been at the club since 2019. Sometimes when something is going well you should leave well enough alone.
I have no doubt that Todd Peyten will leave no stone unturned when it comes to tying Nanai down to a longer-term deal.
The Cowboys will have to pay up. With Scott Drinkwater, Reece Robson, Murray Taulagi and Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow off-contract, the Cowboys may have to make a tough decision somewhere.
I just can't see it being Nanai who is deemed surplus to requirements and I expect him to be re-signed on a big deal.
If the Cowboys can't get it done though before the end of October, expect the following teams to feast on the opportunity.