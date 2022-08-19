As soon as the clock strikes midnight on October 31st into November 1st, a plethora of NRL talent becomes fair game.

Names such as Joseph Tapine, David Fifita and Cameron Munster will have clubs lining up for their services as they are allowed to discuss terms for 2024 and beyond.

Another player who will have no shortage of clubs interested in his services is Cowboys and Queensland second rower Jeremiah Nanai.

Having signed just the one-year extension back in April, he is eligible to talk to opposition clubs on November 1st for the 2024 season, and has recently indicated he is in no rush to confirm his future after taking a punt this time last year that his value would increase again - which it most certainly has.

We look at the five most likely destinations for Nanai come 2024. I initially shortlisted eight teams and could justify another two but the below five are those I consider the most likely to be leading the chase.

