Cameron Munster's departure from the Melbourne Storm is looking more and more likely by the day.

A report this week suggests the star five-eighth, who has been one of the competition's form players this year, has recently knocked back an offer from the Storm to remain at the club beyond the end of 2023.

It's hardly a surprise that it's come to that.

The Storm's salary cap is undeniably bloated at the top end, with Jahrome Hughes, Ryan Papenhuyzen and Harry Grant all recently signing on the dotted line for big-money extensions.

The crush for high-skilled targets is immense in the competition, and even more so thanks to the entry of the Dolphins in 2023, who have reportedly offered Munster more than $1 million per season.

Munster's manager Braith Anasta didn't exactly shy away from the fact he will hit the open market from November 1 either, and while he won't be losing the Storm before the end of 2023, Anasta admitted at least three or four clubs have already expressed interest in the star.

So, with his future in Melbourne looking chequered at best, where could the Queensland and Australian star wind up?

Here are the five most likely potential options.