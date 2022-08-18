Cameron Munster's departure from the Melbourne Storm is looking more and more likely by the day.
A report this week suggests the star five-eighth, who has been one of the competition's form players this year, has recently knocked back an offer from the Storm to remain at the club beyond the end of 2023.
It's hardly a surprise that it's come to that.
The Storm's salary cap is undeniably bloated at the top end, with Jahrome Hughes, Ryan Papenhuyzen and Harry Grant all recently signing on the dotted line for big-money extensions.
The crush for high-skilled targets is immense in the competition, and even more so thanks to the entry of the Dolphins in 2023, who have reportedly offered Munster more than $1 million per season.
Munster's manager Braith Anasta didn't exactly shy away from the fact he will hit the open market from November 1 either, and while he won't be losing the Storm before the end of 2023, Anasta admitted at least three or four clubs have already expressed interest in the star.
So, with his future in Melbourne looking chequered at best, where could the Queensland and Australian star wind up?
Here are the five most likely potential options.
5. Gold Coast Titans
The Titans have already signed Kieran Foran for the 2023 season, but a player like Munster could be exactly what the club needs to push reset.
They sit equal last on the table, and it's clear what coach Justin Holbrook has tried this year simply hasn't worked, no matter what he has thrown at it.
AJ Brimson's move to the halves hasn't worked, Foran is a short-term solution at best, and other young halves like Toby Sexton, Paul Turner and Tanah Boyd have struggled to come on in leaps and bounds as they may have been expected to in what was a completely new look and inexperienced spine for the 2022 campaign.
That's not to say they can't get improvement next year with Foran's arrival, but a 2024 combination of Foran and Munster is mouth-watering for the Titans, while Munster would also bring plenty of additional experience and talent to the club just from being in the Storm system and having been coached by Craig Bellamy that the club are cleary lacking.
The chance of Munster ending up on the Coast is remote, but the Titans must make a big-game play for a big name to kickstart the club and turn fortunes around.