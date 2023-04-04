Sydney Roosters enforcer Jared Waerea-Hargreaves is currently off contract at the end of the 2023 NRL season and at 34 years old the prop still has plenty to offer in the NRL.
Making an appearance in the Round 5 NRL's team of the week after his 180-metre effort against the Eels he will likely be looking for a new deal at the conclusion of this season.
Despite having played almost all of his career in the tri-colours Jared may have to leave the club if he wishes to stay in the NRL.
Below we have five possible landing spots for the Roosters hardman if he looks to continue his career:
5. Gold Coast Titans
Despite having a strong starting pack the Titans are still lacking significant depth and their bench tends to see the side collapse after the opening 20 minutes of the match.
The Titans previously signed Isaac Liu from the Roosters in an attempt to bolster their pack with some experience and may look to do the same with Waerea-Hargreaves.
Despite offering plenty of size young props Tino Fa'asuamaleaui and Moeaki Fotuaika would greatly benefit from the experience of the veteran prop.
While their current starting forwards are both at a high standard neither offers the aggression factor that Waerea-Hargreaves brings to the side.
A healthy dose of aggression in their pack is something the Titans have not offered since the departure of Greg Bird and could be the reason JWH ends up in the Gold Coast.
Justin Holbrook's men could therefore definitely use the big man, it is just up to the coach to pull the trigger on the big decision.
“The Tamau departure will free up about the same the side would likely be willing to pay for Wearea-Hargreaves meaning the side could switch in JWH without having to move their cap around too much.”
I find that hard to accept. There were no reports of any club other than the Cows showing any interest in James Tamou. I suspect he is on not-very-much. By contrast, there will be several clubs interested in JWH, so I expect him to command more – even if he is just going to play an off-the-bench impact role for 20 minutes.
We’ll have to wait and see how he goes this season, and what condition he is in at the end of it, but I think he will go to another Sydney club.