Canberra Raiders youngster Chevy Stewart looks as though he'll be at a different club in 2026.

Despite being contracted in the capital until the end of next season, the club have permitted him to explore his options.

Given the incredible rise of Kaeo Weekes, Stewart's path to the NRL looks as though it will be blocked off.

Signed from the Sharks with a view to being the long-term option in the one, Stewart has played NRL on just three occasions.

That said, at just 20 years of age, this kid has all the talent to forge out a super NRL career in the coming years.

It just looks as though that won't be representing the Green Machine.

Here are five potential landing spots for Chevy Stewart: