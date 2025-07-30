Canberra Raiders youngster Chevy Stewart looks as though he'll be at a different club in 2026.
Despite being contracted in the capital until the end of next season, the club have permitted him to explore his options.
Given the incredible rise of Kaeo Weekes, Stewart's path to the NRL looks as though it will be blocked off.
Signed from the Sharks with a view to being the long-term option in the one, Stewart has played NRL on just three occasions.
That said, at just 20 years of age, this kid has all the talent to forge out a super NRL career in the coming years.
It just looks as though that won't be representing the Green Machine.
Here are five potential landing spots for Chevy Stewart:
1. St George Illawarra Dragons
If reports are to be believed, the Dragons are already looking at ways to get Stewart to one of their multiple home grounds next season.
Stewart is a Sutherland local and Sharks junior. For those not local to the area, Kogarah is just over the bridge, and up a little bit.
It would be very close to a homecoming for the talented youngster.
The Dragons are crying out for some fresh blood.
Reports of a potential swap deal involving Tyrell Sloan make the world of sense ... for the Dragons. Not so much Canberra unless they need a NSW Cup fullback replacement.
Stewart has played a few games in the centres for the Canberra reserves.
Shane Flanagan has shown he'll play players out of position. You'd have to imagine Stewart's an upgrade in the air on Sloan. Defensively, it's a no-brainer.
Clint Gutherson, as brilliant as he is, can't play forever. He's only 30, but I had to double-check that age stat to believe it.
Stewart looks like a potential option on the wing. He's a brilliant, young fullback with 10+ years ahead of him.
If he has to bide his time, it may as well be close to home and under the watchful eye of Clint Gutherson.
There's a very good chance we'll see Chevy in a Red V next season.