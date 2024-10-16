This is supposed to be the off-season. Yet news is flying thick and fast.
Today's main story is that the St George Illawarra Dragons have told their marquee man Ben Hunt that he is free to look elsewhere for 2025.
The news is set to have a host of coaches scrambling for their books in order to find a way to add the Maroons regulars to their side.
Below are the five sides I believe are most likely landing destinations for Ben Hunt:
Cast your minds back to when Ben Hunt gave a post-game interview that seemed to double as a goodbye to the Dragons.
Talks were he was headed for a pre-season switch to Brisbane before landing at the Titans full-time. I see no reason why that move can't happen now, sans the trip via the Broncos.
Yes, the Titans cap is going to be tight after adding Reagan Campbell-Gillard to a side boasting the names David Fifita and Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, but they need to find a way.
I would be shocked if Des Hasler hasn't already had a chat with his staff, and perhaps even Hunt himself.
Despite Kieran Foran having a brilliant 2024 season, the Titans need a genuine halves leader to partner young Jayden Campbell. Foran is a week-to-week prospect at times, so it wouldn't hurt to have three players available to fill into two, so cast that issue aside.
If there is money there, the Titans need to attack this move with everything they have available to them. With brutal honesty, they probably wish they'd waited another week to pen RCG to that deal, given the circumstances now.