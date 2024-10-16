Cast your minds back to when Ben Hunt gave a post-game interview that seemed to double as a goodbye to the Dragons.

Talks were he was headed for a pre-season switch to Brisbane before landing at the Titans full-time. I see no reason why that move can't happen now, sans the trip via the Broncos.

Yes, the Titans cap is going to be tight after adding Reagan Campbell-Gillard to a side boasting the names David Fifita and Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, but they need to find a way.

I would be shocked if Des Hasler hasn't already had a chat with his staff, and perhaps even Hunt himself.

Despite Kieran Foran having a brilliant 2024 season, the Titans need a genuine halves leader to partner young Jayden Campbell. Foran is a week-to-week prospect at times, so it wouldn't hurt to have three players available to fill into two, so cast that issue aside.

If there is money there, the Titans need to attack this move with everything they have available to them. With brutal honesty, they probably wish they'd waited another week to pen RCG to that deal, given the circumstances now.