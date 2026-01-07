Why his role is so important

Blaze Talagi arrived at Penrith as a highly rated acquisition from Parramatta and was immediately tasked with filling one of the most demanding roles in the club. Replacing a long-standing five eighth who had developed alongside Nathan Cleary over many years meant Talagi was stepping into a system built on timing, trust and repetition.

His running game, strength and ability to challenge the line gave Penrith a different look in attack, and at his best he provided a genuine threat on the left edge. Talagi's role is critical because Penrith rely heavily on secondary kicking options and multiple playmakers to prevent Cleary from being overloaded.

What needs to improve

Talagi's biggest area for improvement is his kicking game and overall playmaking consistency. The additional kicking burden placed on Cleary in 2025 directly impacted the balance of Penrith's attack and reduced Cleary's running influence. Talagi showed steady improvement defensively as the season progressed, but his ability to relieve pressure with effective kicks and organise attacking shape must continue to develop.

Another full pre season inside the Panthers' system should accelerate his defensive decision making and confidence with the ball. His improvement needs to come quickly if Penrith are to maintain attacking variety.

Why his improvement matters

Penrith are at their most dangerous when Cleary is free to choose when to run rather than being forced to manage every set. Talagi evolving into a reliable secondary kicker and confident playmaker restores that balance. If he continues to grow, Penrith regain unpredictability and reduce the physical toll on their halfback across a long season.