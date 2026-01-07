The Penrith Panthers 2025 season was one of resilience rather than dominance.
After sitting last on the ladder after 12 rounds, the Panthers rallied to finish seventh and still pushed all the way to a preliminary final, where they were narrowly beaten by eventual premiers Brisbane at Suncorp Stadium. The second half of the season saw Penrith regain defensive steel, finishing as the best defensive side in the competition across the back end of the year.
However, cracks were exposed. New combinations on the edges, increased workload on Nathan Cleary, and a younger roster adjusting to life without long-serving enforcers highlighted areas that need improvement. If Penrith are to return to the summit in 2026, these five players play critical roles.
1. Blaize Talagi
Why his role is so important
Blaze Talagi arrived at Penrith as a highly rated acquisition from Parramatta and was immediately tasked with filling one of the most demanding roles in the club. Replacing a long-standing five eighth who had developed alongside Nathan Cleary over many years meant Talagi was stepping into a system built on timing, trust and repetition.
His running game, strength and ability to challenge the line gave Penrith a different look in attack, and at his best he provided a genuine threat on the left edge. Talagi's role is critical because Penrith rely heavily on secondary kicking options and multiple playmakers to prevent Cleary from being overloaded.
What needs to improve
Talagi's biggest area for improvement is his kicking game and overall playmaking consistency. The additional kicking burden placed on Cleary in 2025 directly impacted the balance of Penrith's attack and reduced Cleary's running influence. Talagi showed steady improvement defensively as the season progressed, but his ability to relieve pressure with effective kicks and organise attacking shape must continue to develop.
Another full pre season inside the Panthers' system should accelerate his defensive decision making and confidence with the ball. His improvement needs to come quickly if Penrith are to maintain attacking variety.
Why his improvement matters
Penrith are at their most dangerous when Cleary is free to choose when to run rather than being forced to manage every set. Talagi evolving into a reliable secondary kicker and confident playmaker restores that balance. If he continues to grow, Penrith regain unpredictability and reduce the physical toll on their halfback across a long season.