The Gold Coast Titans have endured a rough start to life under veteran coach Des Hasler, and have little in the way of squad wiggle room over the coming 12 months.

The latest addition - Reagan Campbell-Gillard - who joins for the 2025 campaign after being released by the Parramatta Eels - means they certainly have one of the game's best forward packs.

That is if it wasn't already, given David Fifita, Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, Moeaki Fotuaika and Beau Fermor have led the way in recent times - all four of those players, as well as their newest addition - are already locked in for 2026.

A number of other key parts are also locked in long-term, but that will beg the question: Where do the Titans turn next?

They missed the finals this year, and at no stage looked remotely like making them. That normally calls for squad improvements to be made, but with money tight and the race for positions in the Best 17 even tougher, it looks a long way off from the flexibility the Gold Coast need.

We will run the rule over all 17 clubs on Zero Tackle as the 2026 recruitment period gets underway to determine who their top targets are. Today, the Titans.

Current 2026 Gold Coast Titans squad

AJ Brimson, Jayden Campbell, Reagan Campbell-Gillard, Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, Beau Fermor, David Fifita, Moeaki Fotuaika, Carter Gordon, Klese Haas, Jaimin Jolliffe, Brian Kelly, Alofiana-Khan Pereira, Keano Kini, Chris Randall, Phillip Sami, Tukimihia Simpkins, Sam Verrills

Off-contract at end of 2025

Tanah Boyd, Iszac Fa'asuamaleaui, Jojo Fifita, Kieran Foran, Ryan Foran, Tony Francis, Ben Liyou, Ken Maumalo, Josiah Pahulu, Harley Smith-Shields

Current best 17 for 2026

1. Keano Kini

2. Alofiana Khan-Pereira

3. AJ Brimson

4. Brian Kelly

5. Phillip Sami

6. Jayden Campbell

7. Carter Gordon

8. Reagan Campbell-Gillard

9. Sam Verrills

10. Moeaki Fotuaika

11. Beau Fermor

12. David Fifita

13. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui

Interchange

14. Chris Randall

15. Klese Haas

16. Jaimin Jolliffe

17. Tukimihia Simpkins

As mentioned, the Titans have plenty of their top guys already locked away.

In addition to the forwards mentioned, Keano Kini, AJ Brimson and Jayden Campbell will continue to squabble over the spine roles.

The trio all want to play fullback, but it's obviously not possible. Brimson and Campbell have been trialled in the centres and at five-eighth respectively, but the halves are where the Titans will most likely look to bring in a fresh emergence of talent.

There are also no guarantees over the dummy half spot, with Sam Verrills and Chris Randall signed, but neither shining and speculation that Verrills may look to leave the club.

The outside backs have also tended to be an issue for the Titans.