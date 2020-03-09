Roosters v Melbourne – Battle of the heavyweights

The Roosters have a strong possibility of going three in a row. They played well in the World Club Challenge and even though they’ve lost Latrell Mitchell and Cooper Cronk they still look strong all around the park.

For the last couple of years, many pundits have been predicting that Melbourne will slide. But the Storm keeps proving them wrong and will be strong again this year.

This may be Cameron Smith’s last year, and he will be wanting to leave his stamp on the NRL in his final season.

The only downside of this Grand Final is that as a neutral fan, there is no one to barrack for.

Predicted Score: Melbourne 12 – Roosters 8.

Headline: Smith plays immortal role in GF.

Parramatta v Manly – Retro Grand Final

This would have 80s retro written all over it.

Two traditional foes bashing it out at the SCG. The fans going wild with two teams that play an exciting brand of football. Both teams finished last season well, and have excellent foundations to build on.

The only thing that could make this Grand Final even better is if they got Tina Turner and Jimmy Barnes to belt out Simply the Best at half time and reincarnated Bob Hawke to skol a beer for the crowd.

Predicted Score: Parramatta 22 – Manly 16

Headline: Moses parts the Manly defence.

Rabbitohs vs Tigers – The one-hundred-year Grand Final

This isn’t actually true as there was no Grand Final in 1920. The Rabbitohs finished first on the ladder and the Tigers second. However, this game has the hallmarks of a grudge match. The Tigers still dirty that Latrell Mitchell decided to ditch them and go to Souths. The Rabbitohs telling Adam Doueihi he wasn’t wanted anymore and will want to prove them wrong.

Predicted Score: Rabbitohs 32 – Tigers 12.

Headline: Not a Grand Final for the ages, just something to watch after reserve grade.

Bulldogs v Gold Coast – Upside ladder

I’ve always had a soft spot for the Gold Coast ever since Peter Gill signed his footy card for me in 1993 and would love to see them play in a Grand Final.

Could you imagine the Glitter Strip if they won?

AJ Brimson will have a cracking season at fullback and Ash Taylor is still a wonderful player who hopefully has all his ducks in a row.

The Bulldogs are a team on the rise this year. They finished 2019 well and have made some astute player purchases. Lachlan Lewis is in for a big season and Josh Jackson is an inspirational leader that will lead the young pack.

Predicted Score: Gold Coast 34 – Bulldogs 28.

Headline: Gold Coast chargers through to first Grand Final win!

Newcastle v Canberra – I wish both teams could win.

Canberra was incredibly unlucky to lose the Grand Final last year.

They have a strong team all over the park, and their defence was extraordinary. Jack Wighton can only get better at five-eighth and Josh Papalii is a genuine wrecking ball.

The Knights have a good roster and a new coach that will be looking to build upon the work of Nathan Brown. Michael Pearce has finally won a state of Origin and now can look to guide his team around the park and David Klemmer will be working hard to get his NSW starting spot back.

Predicted Score: Canberra 23 – Newcastle 18

Headline: Canberra raid the Knights of the spoils!