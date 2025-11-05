The Cronulla Sharks entered 2025 with one of the most balanced rosters in the NRL.\n\nUnder coach Craig Fitzgibbon, they have been a consistent finals force since 2022, built on defence, cohesion, and effort. The addition of Addin Fonua-Blake was meant to push them into premiership territory, yet the season ended one week short — a preliminary final loss to Melbourne.\n\nThe Sharks' consistency is undeniable, but their ability to take control of big moments still separates them from the elite. For them to turn consistent top-four contention into a genuine title threat, these five players must elevate again in 2026.\n\nWill Kennedy\nWill Kennedy remained reliable through 2025 but had long stretches where his impact dropped, particularly in second halves. His numbers stayed strong, yet the Sharks need more assertive involvement from their fullback if they're to bridge the gap to the top.\n\n2025 snapshot\n\nAppearances: 27\nTries: 8\nTry assists: 13\nLine breaks: 7\nTackle breaks: 63\nAverage run metres: 149\n\nWhy his role is so important\nKennedy's support play and timing are the backbone of Cronulla's structure. When he sweeps into shape decisively, it gives the edges time and space to strike. When he's passive, their attack narrows. His positional play in defence and communication across the backline are also key to holding their red-zone structure together.\n\nKey focus areas\n\nMaintain involvement across both edges for full 80 minutes\nImprove communication and defensive organisation\nAdd variety to his support and short-pass options near the line\n\nTom Hazleton\nTom Hazleton remains one of Cronulla's most popular players, but 2025 exposed both his promise and inconsistency. He brought impact off the bench but struggled to maintain intensity over longer minutes. Handling errors and discipline occasionally stalled Cronulla's momentum in key moments.\n\n2025 snapshot\nAppearances: 13\nTries: 1\nTackle breaks: 15\nPost-contact metres: 468\nTotal run metres: 1,209\nAverage run metres: 93\n\nWhy his role is so important\nHazleton's go-forward and aggression set the tone for the middle rotation. When he plays with energy and precision, the Sharks dominate territory and tempo. His challenge is to bring that same physicality across multiple stints without error.\n\nKey focus areas\n\nImprove ball control under fatigue\nExtend high-intensity minutes\nMaintain discipline and reduce penalties\n\nNicho Hynes\nNicho Hynes had his most consistent season since joining the Sharks, showing improved defensive reads and better balance between running and passing. He became more composed off the ball and more accountable in edge defence. But in several big matches, he hesitated at crucial moments — holding back on attacking kicks or passing options when Cronulla needed assertiveness and control.\n\n2025 snapshot\n\nAppearances: 27\nTries: 8\nGoals: 98\nTry assists: 21\nLine-break assists: 31\nAverage run metres: 89\nAverage kick metres: 220\n\nWhy his role is so important\nHynes remains the heartbeat of Cronulla's attack. When he runs decisively and kicks with confidence, the Sharks' tempo lifts instantly. When he plays too cautiously, their sets flatten and rhythm fades. His ability to balance composure with conviction will determine whether Cronulla can take the final step to premiership contention.\n\nKey focus areas\n\nBe more aggressive with attacking kicks and fifth-tackle plays under pressure\nMaintain improved edge defence and communication\nBack his running game and instinct when defences compress\nLead from the front in high-pressure moments rather than deferring to structure\n\nBlayke Brailey\nBlayke Brailey took his game to another level in 2025, earning selection on the Australian Kangaroos end-of-year tour and pushing into NSW State of Origin contention. His defence was elite, and his work rate unmatched. Yet, despite his consistency, Brailey can still be too passive in attack. When he backs himself from dummy-half, Cronulla's middle opens up; when he doesn't, their forwards can be blunted.\n\n2025 snapshot\n\nAppearances: 27\nTackles made: 1,220\nTackle efficiency: 94.8%\nTry assists: 14\nLine-break assists: 11\nTotal run metres: 1,346\nAverage run metres: 49\n\nWhy his role is so important\nBrailey's running from dummy half sets the tempo for Cronulla. When he darts off the back of their forward power, he creates momentum and time for Hynes and Kayal Iro to strike. There's a clear pattern: when Brailey runs for more than 65 metres, Cronulla almost never lose. His leadership, communication, and balance between defence and attack are central to their success.\n\nKey focus areas\n\nRun from dummy-half more often and surpass 65 metres consistently\nStay composed and vocal through long defensive periods\nMaintain high defensive standards while expanding his attacking influence\n\nBraydon Trindall\nBraydon Trindall produced a solid 2025 but lacked consistency in taking charge of games. When Cronulla lost rhythm, he sometimes played within structure rather than instinct. When he backed his running game, the Sharks looked dangerous; when he didn't, they lost momentum.\n\n2025 snapshot\n\nAppearances: 26\nTries: 6\nTry assists: 17\nLine-break assists: 23\nAverage run metres: 41\nTotal kick metres: 9,746\n\nWhy his role is so important\nTrindall is the balancing point in the Sharks' spine. When he straightens the attack and challenges the line, it opens space for Nicho Hynes to roam and create. His game management, kicking accuracy, and confidence on last-tackle plays will define how dangerous Cronulla are in pressure moments.\n\nKey focus areas\n\nRun more and play direct to keep defences guessing\nImprove last-tackle options under fatigue\nMaintain composure when the team loses momentum