The Brisbane Broncos ended a 19-year premiership drought by clinching the 2025 NRL Grand Final. \n\nBut winning one is one thing. Maintaining dominance is another. To defend their title and stay at the top, several key players will need to take their performances up another notch. These are five Broncos whose individual improvement will be vital to Brisbane's 2026 campaign.\n\nEzra Mam\nEzra Mam has emerged as one of the most exciting playmakers of his generation. He was one of Brisbane's best in the 2025 grand final and was instrumental in turning what looked like a nightmare season into a dream redemption story. His cut-out passing, aggression and running game are already elite level.\n\nWhy his role is so important if Brisbane want to go back-to-back\n\nMam's running game can unlock defensive lines and free up space for his halves and outside backs.\nHis cut-out passing gives the Broncos a serious weapon in shifting the ball quickly and catching opposition edges off guard.\nHis aggression ensures he's not just a creator. He can finish and put his body on the line.\n\nGiven the pressure of defending a title, Mam's big-game temperament and redemption arc make him a key figure in maintaining belief and intensity across the squad.\n\nKey areas of focus for 2026\n\nStaying fit and available after limited game time in 2025.\nTightening decision-making when defences are well organised so his attacking bursts translate into dominance.\nGrowing his defensive game and understanding opposition patterns so his running threat doesn't come at the cost of lapses.\nStrengthening his combination with Reece Walsh, the halves and outside backs so that his passing and running translate into consistent scoring options.\n\n\nIf Ezra Mam hits his stride in 2026, the Broncos' attack will be even harder to stop. That will be a major factor in their pursuit of back-to-back premierships.\n\nXavier Willison\n\nXavier Willison continues to carve out a reputation as one of the most promising middle forwards in the game. In 2025, he recorded 21 appearances, 4 tries, 2,335 running metres (111 metres per game), 978 post-contact metres and 482 tackles with a 95.6 per cent tackle efficiency. His progression is on track to become one of the most damaging middles in the NRL.\n\nThe Broncos already rely on two of the best and hardest-working elite middles in Patrick Carrigan and Payne Haas. Willison must step up and become a genuine enforcer in his own right. The team relies heavily on that elite pair, but to sustain their dominance, they need a third middle capable of going to the next level.\n\nWhy his role is so important if Brisbane want to go back-to-back\n\nAdding Willison as a consistent enforcer gives the Broncos the ability to rotate their pack without losing physical dominance.\nHe provides a reliable option when Carrigan and Haas are fatigued or targeted by opposition packs.\nHis growth could make the Broncos' middle third close to unstoppable.\n\nKey areas of focus for 2026\n\nIncreasing his workload consistency and producing strong numbers every week.\nEnhancing his edge defence and ruck stamina to handle extended minutes.\nConverting running metres into game-changing impact through line breaks and post-contact damage.\nEmbedding himself as a front-line enforcer rather than a rotational impact player.\nLinking up with the pack and developing an offload game to create second-phase play.\n\nIf Willison takes the next step, the Broncos will have the most dominant middle rotation in the competition.\n\nBrendan Piakura\nBrendan Piakura is one of the most aggressive edge forwards in the competition. His enforcer mentality has made him a crowd favourite at Suncorp, with some of the biggest hits of the 2025 season coming from his edge. That aggression gives Brisbane a genuine intimidator in their forward pack, something every premiership contender needs.\n\nBut for Piakura to take the next step, timing and technique will be crucial. His willingness to put his body on the line has resulted in several head knocks over the last two seasons. If he can maintain that aggression while improving his control, he could become one of the most feared edge defenders in the game.\n\nWhy his role is so important if Brisbane want to go back-to-back\n\nPiakura's aggression sets the tone for the Broncos' defensive line. When he's flying out of the line with control, the entire defensive unit lifts.\nHe can physically dominate opposition edges, creating pressure and forcing errors.\nA disciplined, fitter Piakura adds balance to a pack that already has elite middle strength through Patrick Carrigan and Payne Haas.\nHis presence makes Brisbane's right edge far more dangerous both with and without the ball.Key areas of focus for 2026\n\nImproving tackle timing and technique to reduce the risk of head knocks and penalties.\nMaintaining his elite line running and physical presence but doing it more consistently.\nStaying on the park for longer periods and avoiding time out through injury or HIA protocols.\nBringing more controlled aggression to create pressure without overcommitting defensively.\nIncreasing his carries and impact when Brisbane need to win field position on tough sets.\n\nIf Piakura hits his full potential, the Broncos become even more potent. His controlled aggression could turn him into the kind of edge forward that shifts momentum in big games.\n\nReece Walsh\n\nReece Walsh went to another level in 2025. Many have called his grand final performance one of the most influential in NRL history. His try in the first half came off a quick play-the-ball from Kobe Hetherington, followed by his signature cut-out passing that led to multiple tries. He was electric from start to finish and was rightfully awarded the Clive Churchill Medal.\n\nWalsh has an aura rarely seen in modern rugby league. Many at Red Hill believe it's reminiscent of Allan Langer. While he is not a halfback, he is every bit as influential to Brisbane's success. For over 25 years, the club has searched for a player who could carry the same kind of weight on the big stage. Walsh has become that player.\n\nWhy his role is so important if Brisbane want to go back-to-back\n\nHis speed and natural flair were the catalysts behind Brisbane's surge and ultimately their premiership win.\nHe can turn games on his own, but what made 2025 special was his maturity — picking his moments more carefully and lifting his work without the ball.\nThe entire finals series felt like it moved to the rhythm of his execution and willpower. When Walsh was switched on, so were the Broncos.\nDefences will target him heavily in 2026. How he handles that pressure will define Brisbane's title defence.\n\nKey areas of focus for 2026\n\nMinimising mistakes and choosing his moments to inject himself more sparingly but more destructively.\nImproving his defensive communication and positioning to complement his attacking brilliance.\nContinuing to build his fitness base so he contributes as much to the grind as the highlight reel.\nUsing his newfound status as a premiership winner to provide genuine leadership.\nUsing the threat of his involvement to free up the enormous amount of attacking talent around him.\n\n\nWalsh is now the rockstar of the NRL. With a ring on his finger and a team built to dominate, the next step is evolving from superstar to cornerstone leader. If he achieves that balance, Brisbane will be very hard to beat again in 2026.\n\nDeine Mariner\nDeine Mariner has long been viewed at Red Hill as a genuine future star. His sharp footwork, acceleration and ability to turn half chances into tries make him a nightmare for opposition edges. In 2025, that attacking potency earned him representative honours for Samoa national rugby league team, confirming the high regard in which he's held.\n\nMariner brings speed and strike power every time the Broncos give him clean ball. He's one of the club's most natural finishers and has the instincts to punish defensive lapses with minimal space.\n\nWhy his role is so important if Brisbane want to go back-to-back\n\nHis speed and footwork make him a lethal finisher capable of swinging momentum.\nHis ability to capitalise on half chances adds an extra edge to Brisbane's attack.\nHis continued development adds reliability and punch to the Broncos' edge game.\nConfidence, defensive maturity and aggression will be key as teams target him more heavily.\n\nKey areas of focus for 2026\n\nSharpening defensive reads and one-on-one tackling, especially late in games.\nBuilding physical aggression to match his attacking flair.\nContinuing to mature as a week-to-week performer.\nMaintaining top-end speed and durability across the season.\nDeveloping aerial and contested ball skills to round out his game.\n\nIf Mariner continues to evolve in these areas, he can elevate from a dangerous young finisher to one of the most feared wingers or centres in the NRL — and a key figure in Brisbane's push for back-to-back titles.