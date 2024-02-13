The North Queensland Cowboys come into the 2024 season off what can only be described as a disappointing slide over the last 12 months, and they will be desperate to prove their preliminary final appearance in 2022 wasn't simply a flash in the pan.

But to prove that, Todd Payten's side are going to have to overcome some significant roadblocks, although they have already taken a handful of steps to address the biggest issues.

Even with some steps taken in Townsville though, that certainly doesn't mean the Cowboys come into the new campaign as a favoured team likely to turn things around.

Their form last year was nothing short of abysmal as they collapsed from a preliminary final in 2022 to missing the top eight altogether in 2023. That said, their horror fade down the table was somewhat sheltered thanks to abysmal performances from a number of other finals-sliding clubs.

Here are the questions that will determine whether the Cowboys make their way back up the table in 2024, or are set for another season of poor results.