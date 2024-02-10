The New Zealand Warriors enter the 2024 season as a team looking to make as big a statement as any.

The statement?

That they are no longer the inconsistent team who have been present throughout essentially their entire NRL existence to this point.

That's not a knock on the Warriors, but the simple truth of the matter is that they haven't, for the most part, been able to string multiple games together, let alone multiple seasons.

2023 saw them do the former of those though, with Andrew Webster earning every cent of his deal and repaying the faith shown in him by the club in what was an exceptional rookie head coaching season.

But now the Warriors, who have the support of a nation behind them and quickly became the hottest ticket in Auckland during the finals series, must back it up.

Here are the big questions that will determine exactly how well they might be able to go in 2024.