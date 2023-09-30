Rugby league great and now former New South Wales coach Brad Fittler has opened up on his decision to walk away from the Blues.

Fittler was offered a five-month contract to coach his native state, which was something that didn't appeal to the former five-eighth.

The former Rooster revealed all in an interview with Channel 9, elaborating on his decision to walk away from his Origin duties.

"It went to a five-month job ... It didn't sit well. That's the way they're going to go forward," Fittler told Channel 9.

"Obviously they have reason for that and I respect that.”

The question on all New South Wales fans' minds now is who's going to take Fittler's spot.

Rugby league immortal Andrew Johns was adamant that there's a clear odds-on favourite.

"It feels like the game, the Origin since then (when Stuart coached the Blues), has just gone tenfold, the pressure and everything involved," Johns said.

"But he's been there before, and Canberra, Ricky has Madge, Michael Maguire there, so he'll take over, he'll have the reins of the Raiders.

"But I think it's $1.01; Ricky will get it.”

If Stuart does take the reins as coach of the Blues it won't be his first time in the top job.

'Sticky', as he's affectionately known, has coached New South Wales in three different series, winning one in 2005 and losing two in 2011 and 2012.