Brad Fittler has taken aim at Sydney Roosters prop Terrell May after the rising forward made a series of off-the-cuff remarks during a Twitch stream that cast doubt on his commitment to New South Wales and questioned the integrity of the Blues camp.

The comments, which surfaced in the lead-up to State of Origin selection for Game I, drew immediate backlash, with Fittler labelling them “pathetic” and warning May to show more respect for the jersey and the fans who support it.

May, who remains a genuine contender for a bench role in Laurie Daley's Origin side following injuries to Jacob Saifiti and Jake Trbojevic, told a fellow gamer to “chuck the Blues jersey in the bin” and joked about switching allegiance to Queensland.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also alluded to internal leaks, implying that members inside the Blues' setup had shared sensitive information with the media.

Fittler, speaking on Nine, compared May's attitude to that of Haumole Olakau'atu, who made similar remarks in 2022 before later showing contrition.

The former NSW coach said Olakau'atu had approached him the following year to apologise and reflect on his growth. Fittler urged May to follow the same path.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I reckon maybe Terrell May should maybe ring Haumole and humble up a little bit,” Fittler said.

“Seriously. What are these blokes thinking? There's people at home who just love this game. They just love it. And you sit there playing a game and all of a sudden you want to just talk like this. How blasé. Pathetic.”