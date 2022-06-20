NRL Semi Final - Eels v Rabbitohs
NSW Blues head coach Brad Fittler has locked in his starting 17 for Game 2 of the State of Origin series, revealing an enormous change, with Damien Cook to come from the bench.

It was reported last night that in an attempt put a fork in Queensland's two-pronged dummy half attack of Ben Hunt and Harry Grant, Koroisau would join the bench to work in tandem with Damien Cook.

Fittler has swung a surprise with his 17 however, revealing that the in-form Penrith rake Koroisau will wear the number nine, with Cook to come from the bench.

He has also confirmed the previously reported centre combination of Matt Burton and Stephen Crichton, with Burton to make his Origin debut.

Cameron Murray also returns to the starting team after Tariq Sims was axed alongside six other players - Jack Wighton (covid), Kotoni Staggs, Ryan Matterson, Reagan Campbell-Gillard, Tyson Frizell and Jacob Saifiti - from the 22-man squad to travel to Perth.

Cook is joined on an almost completely new-look bench by Angus Crichton and Siosifa Talakai, while Junior Paulo will again come from the bench, with Jake Trbojevic to start this time.

The Blues have then listed Jordan McLean, Clint Gutherson and Victor Radley amongst their reserves, to be joined by Nicho Hynes and Joseph Suaalii, who were there for Game 1.

The changes have been met with widespread surprise, with the decision surrounding Cook and Koroisau, as well as a bench featuring Talakai, likely to draw more questions.

The Blues and Maroons will clash in Game 2 of the series in Perth on Sunday evening.

NSW

QLD

1James TedescoJames Tedesco
2Brian To'oBrian To'o
3Matt BurtonMatt Burton
4Stephen CrichtonStephen Crichton
5Daniel TupouDaniel Tupou
6Jarome LuaiJarome Luai
7Nathan ClearyNathan Cleary
8Payne HaasPayne Haas
9Apisai KoroisauApisai Koroisau
10Jake TrbojevicJake Trbojevic
11Cameron MurrayCameron Murray
12Liam MartinLiam Martin
13Isaah YeoIsaah Yeo
 INTERCHANGE
14Damien CookDamien Cook
15Angus CrichtonAngus Crichton
16Junior PauloJunior Paulo
17Siosifa TalakaiSiosifa Talakai
 RESERVES
18Nicho HynesNicho Hynes
19Joseph SuaaliiJoseph Suaalii
20Jordan McLeanJordan McLean
21Clinton GuthersonClinton Gutherson
22Victor RadleyVictor Radley
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Kalyn PongaKalyn Ponga1
Selwyn CobboSelwyn Cobbo2
Valentine HolmesValentine Holmes3
Dane GagaiDane Gagai4
Murray TaulagiMurray Taulagi5
Cameron MunsterCameron Munster6
Daly Cherry-EvansDaly Cherry-Evans7
Lindsay CollinsLindsay Collins8
Ben HuntBen Hunt9
Josh PapaliiJosh Papalii10
Kurt CapewellKurt Capewell11
Felise KaufusiFelise Kaufusi12
Tino Fa'asuamaleauiTino Fa'asuamaleaui13
 INTERCHANGE
Harry GrantHarry Grant14
Jai ArrowJai Arrow15
Patrick CarriganPatrick Carrigan16
Jeremiah NanaiJeremiah Nanai17
 RESERVES
Tom DeardenTom Dearden18
Thomas FleglerThomas Flegler19
Beau FermorBeau Fermor20
Corey OatesCorey Oates21
Reece WalshReece Walsh22