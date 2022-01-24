Josh Curran is the latest NRL player to come out in support of the All Stars match, calling for the match to proceed.

It emerged last week that multiple NRL clubs held reservations over the match given the current climate surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

Most clubs have had their pre-seasons severely hampered by COVID, with players forced to isolate and recover from the virus after being infected.

It's understood no club has escaped during the latest outbreak, with some clubs forced to postpone or cancel training sessions both before and after Christmas due to a lack of numbers of required testing after exposure and cases.

But Josh Curran, who has played for the Indigenous All Stars previously, wants the game to proceed, and said his club, the New Zealand Warriors, also want it to happen.

"We'll all be fit and ready. I believe if we had a game in two weeks' time, we'd be ready for it," Curran told AAP.

"We've just got to see what happens.

"(Nathan Brown) was more than happy for me to play. He knows how much my Indigenous culture means to me and he knows what the game means to me.

"I spoke to Mum and Dad about it and said it'd be a game I'd love to play every year. It means so much to me and hopefully I get to play it again this year."

Curran was a breakout star at the back end of 2021 and will be a walk up start for the All Stars team when it is named ahead of the mid-February clash with the Maori team.