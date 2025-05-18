James Fisher-Harris is staring down the barrel of another stint on the sidelines after being charged with a Grade 2 Careless High Tackle in his return match for the Warriors.

The powerful front-rower caught Harrison Graham high in the 77th minute of Sunday's win and now faces a one-match suspension if he takes the early guilty plea.

Should he challenge the charge at the judiciary and lose, the penalty will double to two weeks.

It was Fisher-Harris' first game back from injury and a fiery one at that, but his timing on the tackle leaves the Warriors without their pack leader ahead of a crucial Round 12 clash.

The judiciary sheet was otherwise stacked with minor charges, including Dolphins playmaker Kodi Nikorima, who was hit with a Grade 1 Careless High Tackle for a second offence. He'll cop an $1800 fine with an early plea or risk $2500 if he fights and loses.

Manly's Reuben Garrick and Cronulla's Siosifa Talakai were each cited for first offences and both can escape with $1000 fines if they plead guilty to their respective Grade 1 charges.