There's a rare kind of loyalty in rugby league that doesn't show up in highlight reels.\n\nSince the Dolphins first pulled on the jersey in 2023, Jamayne Isaako has been there for every single moment.\n\nHe was on the field for their very first victory with a huge upset over the Sydney Roosters in round 1 of their maiden season, and he hasn't missed a game since.\n\nOn Thursday night at Kayo Stadium, he'll make it 77 games with the Dolphins, tying the number of games he played for the Brisbane Broncos, where his career started. \n\n“I have played every game, and I don't plan on missing one until my time is finished here at the Dolphins," Isaako said simply to the media on Monday.\n\n“If there is anything that I've done for this club, it is score tries and kick goals, and I've done that to the best of my ability.”\n\nIt's a remarkable statement, and one that speaks to the character of a man who has given everything to a club he helped build from nothing.\n\nThe news that he will depart at season's end is bittersweet, a confirmation that all good things eventually find their horizon.\n\nThe 29-year-old will head to the Melbourne Storm after this season on a two-year deal.\n\nIsaako is approaching his final chapter with the same calm determination that has defined every chapter before it.\n\n“I never really pictured myself leaving the Dolphins, and I'm sad to be leaving the club, having been an inaugural player here since day one.\n\n“I have still got a whole season ahead of me here at the Dolphins, and I want to leave the club in a better position than we finished last year.\n\n“I will continue putting my best foot forward in hopes that we can play finals football this year,” Isaako said.\n\nWhen his time is done with the aspiration of finals football in September, the cupboard of Dolphins backs won't be bare.\n\nJack Bostock is itching to return from injury, while teenage talents Tevita Naufahu and LJ Nonu have been turning heads in training, hungry for their shot.\n\nIsaako sees it clearly and takes genuine pride in knowing the position he built will be in good hands.\n\n“There's a great crop of young players coming through the club at the moment, and I have no doubt that I've done a good enough job to play out this year and then leave that spot to the young boys coming through," the Dolphins winger reflected.\n\nIsaako isn't done yet. Not by a long way.