The North Queensland Cowboys are still hopeful that all of Jason Taumalolo, Zac Laybutt and Jake Clifford will be fit for Round 1.

Laybutt has faced the longest recovery of the trio, returning from an ACL injury sustained in early 2024.

He was a first-choice centre for Todd Payten's side, and was settling into the role well before his injury, with the wide majority of pundits tipping he will reclaim the jersey again for 2025.

That is particularly the case given Tom Chester has suffered a pre-season ACL injury and will miss the entire campaign.

Taumalolo and Clifford on the other hand have both suffered setbacks during the off-season, but are due to be fit for the opening round of the campaign.

Alarm bells went off this week when the trio were all overlooked for North Queensland's pre-season challenge clash with the Melbourne Storm at Casey Fields, but Payten, speaking to the media, said fingers are crossed the trio will all be fit in time for Round 1 after commencing running this week.

"They've started training full-time with the team as of [Monday]," Payten said.

"Given it's seven days away from a trial, we just haven't got enough into their legs, lungs and shoulders to be right to play.

"Fingers crossed things go to plan and they're available to play Round 1."

The back five will see Scott Drinkwater as fullback without a doubt, while Murray Taulagi was expected to take a wing spot, and Laybutt a centre role.

Viliami Vailea and Semi Valemei likely have the inside running on the other centre and wing spots, with the likes of Braidon Burns and Robert Derby, as well as new recruits Jaxson Paulo and Jaxon Purdue - who is also in the mix for the halfback jersey - also pushing for game time.

In the halves, Clifford was also expected to be in the run on side at halfback, but the Cowboys could instead look to the aforementioned Purdue or young gun Tom Duffy.

In the forwards, Taumalolo is likely to start at either prop or lock, with Griffin Neame and Reuben Cotter the other two to start in the middle third.

If Taumalolo is out, Cotter will almost certainly wear number 13, with either Jordan McLean or Coen Hess slotting into the front row alongside Neame.

The Cowboys start their season on the road against the Manly Sea Eagles on Saturday, March 8.