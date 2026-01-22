The Canberra Raiders' backline is absolutely stacked heading into 2026, with the reigning minor premiers boasting one of the deepest crops of outside backs in the NRL.

While the club has star names filling every position from 1-5, exciting new recruit Sione Finau looks set to cause headaches for head coach Ricky Stuart as he looks to build the best possible backline in 2026.

Coming from the St George Illawarra Dragons, Finau was mostly used as a winger, but it seems the centre position is calling his name as he prepares for life at a new club.

“When I was playing through at SG Ball and Jersey Flegg in Melbourne, I was playing centre,” Finau told Zero Tackle.

“So I kind of add a bit of versatility to the [Raiders] backline.”

He went on to reveal how he's been utilised during his first preseason with the Green Machine, which will likely translate to his first-grade career.

“I have been getting a few reps at centre at training, so I think ‘Stick' [Ricky Stuart] just wants me there to be a backup and hopefully when someone goes down, I'm next up in line,” he said of his role with Canberra.

“It's good to have that on my resume.”

While he has been filling in at centre at times, he admitted that he has mostly played on the wing.

“At the moment I've [mostly] been playing on the wing,” Finau said.

“But when it's needed I can play centre.

“At training I've been put in scenarios where when we need a centre, I'm there.”

Finau was happy to share that his role at the new club is “probably more versatility at this point,” however, he's been getting “more reps on the wing.”

With big names like Xavier Savage, Matt Timoko, Sebastian Kris, and Finau's best friend Savelio Tamale, the former Dragons' versatility will be his greatest asset as he looks to fight his way into Stuart's stacked side.