The undispited best two teams from the 2025 NRLW season will clash for the right to be crowned champions when the Sydney Roosters and Brisbane Broncos square off on Sunday afternoon.

Here are the final teams for the game which is scheduled to get underway at 4pm (AEST) from Sydney Olympic Park's Accor Stadium.

Sydney Roosters

1. Brydie Parker

2. Taina Naividi

3. Jessica Sergis

4. Isabelle Kelly

5. Jayme Fressard

6. Corban Baxter

7. Jocelyn Kelleher

8. Otesa Pule

9. Keeley Davis

10. Rima Butler

11. Aliyah Nasio

12. Jasmin Strange

13. Olivia Kernick

Interchange

14. Shawden Burton

15. Macie Carlile

16. Mia Wood

17. Eliza Lopamaua

Reserve

18. Taniesha Gray

Brisbane Broncos

1. Tamika Upton

2. Kerri Johnson

3. Mele Hufanga

4. Julia Robinson

5. Hayley Maddick

6. Gayle Broughton

7. Ali Brigginshaw

8. Annetta-Claudia Nu'uausala

9. Jada Ferguson

10. Brianna Clark

11. Lauren Dam

12. Romy Teitzel

13. Keilee Joseph

Interchange

14. Destiny Brill

15. Chelsea Lenarduzzi

16. Shenae Ciesiolka

17. Shalom Sauaso

Reserve

18. Reegan Hicks