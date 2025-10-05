The undispited best two teams from the 2025 NRLW season will clash for the right to be crowned champions when the Sydney Roosters and Brisbane Broncos square off on Sunday afternoon.
Here are the final teams for the game which is scheduled to get underway at 4pm (AEST) from Sydney Olympic Park's Accor Stadium.
Sydney Roosters
1. Brydie Parker
2. Taina Naividi
3. Jessica Sergis
4. Isabelle Kelly
5. Jayme Fressard
6. Corban Baxter
7. Jocelyn Kelleher
8. Otesa Pule
9. Keeley Davis
10. Rima Butler
11. Aliyah Nasio
12. Jasmin Strange
13. Olivia Kernick
Interchange
14. Shawden Burton
15. Macie Carlile
16. Mia Wood
17. Eliza Lopamaua
Reserve
18. Taniesha Gray
Brisbane Broncos
1. Tamika Upton
2. Kerri Johnson
3. Mele Hufanga
4. Julia Robinson
5. Hayley Maddick
6. Gayle Broughton
7. Ali Brigginshaw
8. Annetta-Claudia Nu'uausala
9. Jada Ferguson
10. Brianna Clark
11. Lauren Dam
12. Romy Teitzel
13. Keilee Joseph
Interchange
14. Destiny Brill
15. Chelsea Lenarduzzi
16. Shenae Ciesiolka
17. Shalom Sauaso
Reserve
18. Reegan Hicks