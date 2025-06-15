Brisbane Broncos veteran halfback Adam Reynolds has reportedly told the Wests Tigers he wants to remain at Red Hill to finish his playing career.

The Tigers been in talks with Reynolds' camp in recent weeks over a move back to Sydney.

The joint-venture understandably want to bring in an experienced player at halfback in a move that would have seen Jarome Luai head back to five-eighth following the departure of Lachlan Galvin.

What it would have meant for Latu Fainu will now remain a mystery, with News Corp reporting Reynolds will turn his back on the potential of a $1.5 million payday over two years he would have received at the joint-venture.

Instead, he will re-sign with the Broncos on what is believed to be a one-year deal worth only around $500,000 per year.

It's understood not wanting to move his family is behind the decision, with Reynolds now having settled into Brisbane life since leaving the South Sydney Rabbitohs when his former club elected to proceed with their plan for the future in Lachlan Ilias, who now plies his trade for the St George Illawarra Dragons, and has been limited to reserve grade by coach Shane Flanagan in recent weeks.

“Adam wants to finish his career at Brisbane. His family is settled there, so that's what we are working towards," Reynolds manager Steve Gillis was quoted as saying by the publication.

It's understood the only hurdle left to confirm is post-playing opportunities for Reynolds, who has long been seen as a future coach.

Reynolds himself has suggested it's a direction he would like to head in once he hangs up the boots, and it now seems that is the likely course of action after 2026 for the 34-year-old.

The halfback re-signing with Brisbane is an incredible show of commitment in the club, who are battling plenty of salary cap problems across the board.

Ben Hunt's signing before the start of 2025 didn't help matters, but Brisbane have a top-heavy playing list, led by deals for Reece Walsh, Payne Haas and Patrick Carrigan, while they are also set to announce Kotoni Staggs on an upgraded contract extension, although that has been in the works for some time and questions are now being asked over the security of that deal.

Brisbane still have plenty of flexibility for next year with a host of spots remaining available within their Top 30.