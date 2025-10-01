Australia and NSW Blues winger Zac Lomax may have played his final match for the Parramatta Eels after the rebel rugby union competition known as R360 was given the green light on Tuesday.

One of ten NRL players linked with the breakaway competition known as R360, Lomax's future has been uncertain for several months, despite him still being under contract until the end of 2028 - he signed a four-year contract with the club last year.

However, his future is set to be decided in the coming weeks, with R360 being given the green light on Tuesday, and player agents being informed that they have secured funding to finance three years of competition from 2026-28, per News Corp.

Speaking on NRL 360, Braith Anasta revealed that rumours have emerged involving the future of Parramatta Eels winger and that there's a "big chance" he's played his final match for the club.

"There have been rumours around (Ryan) Papenhuyzen and Nelson Asofa-Solomona," Anasta said.

"I've been doing (a) bit of digging around and talking to people, and I heard a rumour today that Zac Lomax is about to sign a deal with them (R360) and there is a big chance he's played his last game for Parramatta."

According to News Corp, Lomax has informed the Eels of his desire to make the switch to the 15-man game and take up an opportunity with R360.

Due to him currently being under contract with the club until at least the end of the 2028 NRL season, it is understood that the Eels are extremely unlikely to let him off their books without a release fee.

"Anything that doesn't have a business model or a financier or a backer, you can't take seriously," ARLC Chairman Peter V'landys said earlier in the week.

"If someone shows me a business plan, how they're going to pay for this and how they're going to pay for the players, how they're going to promote it.

"I mean, I saw that they were looking at YouTube. YouTube's a great channel, but it's certainly not going to generate the revenues that they would provide.

"The clubs want the NRL to take some pretty harsh action, and we're considering it.

"They're wasting their time with this one. But there's probably going to be (another lucrative rebel league) in the future.

"If you've got a contract with the NRL, we expect you to honour it. And if you don't, there's going to be consequences."