Following months of speculation about his future and links to at least five different rival NRL teams, Melbourne Storm front-rower has reportedly confirmed his future by inking a new deal.\n\nA stalwart of the Melbourne line-up since 2017, Kamikamica's future has been up in the air for some time, with many believing that his time at the club had come to an unexpected end.\n\nLinked to the Super League, Brisbane Broncos, South Sydney Rabbitohs and a host of other teams, News Corp reports that Kamikamica will, however, remain in Melbourne after signing a one-year contract extension with his current club.\n\nAlthough the club were facing salary cap issues in keeping the Fijian international, they have been helped out by the departure of Jonah Pezet and the release of Ryan Papenhuyzen and Nelson Asofa-Solomona.\n\nAgreeing to remain at the Storm until the end of the 2026 NRL season, the Fijian international is still free to speak and negotiate with rival teams for the following season as he looks to sort out his long-term future.\n\n"Tui would love to finish his career at Melbourne, but they have salary-cap pressures,” his manager Jeff Jurotte told News Corp in October.\n\n"He has had an offer from the Storm, and he has interest from St Helens, but his preference is to stay in Australia.\n\n"He was close to going to Souths with Wayne, but unfortunately, the deal fell through.\n\n"I had some talks with the Broncos, but that didn't work out either.\n\n"Tui is still in brilliant shape. If you look at him with his shirt off, he has one of the best physiques in the NRL.\n\n"He has a young family, and he's got commitments here, so ideally Tui can stay in the NRL."