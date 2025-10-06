Fijian forward Tui Kamikamica has reportedly been in discussions with the South Sydney Rabbitohs over a potential NRL lifeline to finish his career in Australia.\n\nThe 31-year-old, who played in last night's grand final against the Brisbane Broncos, is off-contract at the end of 2025 with the Victorian club, and is yet to sign a new deal anywhere in the NRL.\n\nIt has been widely reported that the Storm have major salary cap headaches preventing them from offering Kamikamica anything near his true worth.\n\nThe Storm are now understood to have a minimum wage offer on the table, but Kamikamica has been looking elsewhere.\n\nHe was linked to the Brisbane Broncos and Rabbitohs at one point, but it's believed both of those initial deals fell over, before he found interest from St Helens in the English Super League.\n\nIt has now emerged, per a News Corp report, that he has snubbed that interest from St Helens and instead wants to stay in Australia.\n\nThe veteran representative forward is not yet sold on a minimum value deal in Victoria, though, and reportedly has renewed interest from South Sydney.\n\nThe Maroubra-based club would have to shed a player to bring Kamikamica in, but has made no secret of its desire to add to its forward pack for the coming years after some depth issues were exposed there amid an enormous injury crisis in 2025.\n\nWayne Bennett also has no issue with working with players on the wrong side of 30, having made a habit of it at various points in his successful coaching career.\n\nThe Storm are unlikely to be able to change their salary cap position in the coming weeks ahead of 2026, but could well do so for 2027 with talk that Nelson Asofa-Solomona and Cameron Munster could both leave.