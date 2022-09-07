Fiji have provided a first glimpse at the squad who will play this year's Rugby League World Cup, naming an extended group of 33 which will be trimmed to 24 before departing for the northern hemisphere.

The biggest name to be included is Apisai Koroisau, who could yet be forced to make an allegiance call for the tournament.

While included in Fiji's squad, it's believed he is a chance of being named in Mal Meninga's Australian Kangaroos squad, with other hookers Harry Grant and Damien Cook also in contention, while Ben Hunt is likely to be included as a utility option.

It means that likely only two of Grant, Cook and Koroisau will travel with Australia, however, if the Penrith premiership rake is selected, then he will have to make a decision three weeks out from the start of the tournament under official International Rugby League Rules.

Fijian coach Joe Rabele said the door is open for Koroisau to play for the Bati.

"I know that he has some interest to play for the Kangaroos, but the door is still open for Api Koroisau," Rabele told a press conference in Fiji.

“Hopefully he will get back to me because we will send invitation letters to all the clubs for all the players that we select [to confirm] if they want to be part of this program, so we are waiting for them to respond.

“We are departing for England on October 25 so before we depart we need to select our best team that we can for the World Cup.

“At the moment we have to submit this squad to the World Cup so when we submit the names we have to work with this squad.”

Reagan Campbell-Gillard, Tariq Sims and Jacob Saifiti are the other three names in the Fijian squad who have played State of Origin this year, however, none of the trio are likely to be selected for Australia.

Plenty of other NRL regulars have been selected, with Viliame Kikau, Waqa Blake, Tui Kamikamica, Taane Milne, Marcelo Montoya, Kevin Naiqama, Mikaele Ravalawa, Daniel Saifiti, Maika Sivo and Brandon Wakeham all vying for places in the final 24-man group.

Fiji 33-man extended squad

Waqa Blake (Parramatta Eels)

Reagan Campbell-Gillard (Parramatta Eels)

Tui Kamikamica (Melbourne Storm)

Vuate Karawalevu (Sydney Roosters)

Viliame Kikau (Penrith Panthers)

Apisai Koroisau (Penrith Panthers)

Lamar Manuel Liolevave (Tweed Seagulls)

Joe Lovodua (Hull FC)

Isaac Lumelume (Canterbury Bulldogs)

Netane Masima (Wests Magpies)

Sitiveni Moceidreke (London Broncos)

Taane Milne (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Marcelo Montoya (NZ Warriors)

Kevin Naiqama (Sydney Roosters)

Ben Nakubuwai (Leigh Centurions)

Jason Qareqare (Whitehaven, UK)

Mikaele Ravalawa (St George Illawarra Dragons)

Taniela Sadrugu (NQ Cowboys)

Daniel Saifiti (Newcastle Knights)

Jacob Saifiti (Newcastle Knights)

Pio Seci (Manly Sea Eagles)

Korbin Sims (Hull FC)

Tariq Sims (St George Illawarra Dragons)

Maika Sivo (Parramatta Eels)

Penioni Tagituimua (Canterbury Bulldogs)

Sunia Turuva (Penrith Panthers)

Joseph Vakacereivalu (Redcliffe Dolphins)

Semi Valemei (Canberra Raiders)

King Vuniyayawa (Salford Reds)

Ratu Inoke Vasuturaga (NQ Cowboys)

Brandon Wakeham (Canterbury Bulldogs)

Siua Wong (Sydney Roosters)