South Sydney coach Wayne Bennett was on a mission to bring David Fifita to the Rabbitohs, offering the Broncos star $1.2 million a season to lure him over, according to The Courier Mail.

Fifita, who is off contract and only recently just turned 20, would have been the highest-paid forward in the league should he have signed.

The reports stated that retired Rabbitohs star Sam Burgess met with Fifita to discuss a potential move, and were open to offering a five-year deal worth $5 million.

But the offer was far bigger than initially reported, with the Rabbitohs offering to pay $1.2 million a season for Fifita in one of the biggest deals in the leagues 112 year history.

Previous forwards have come nowhere near earning a sort of deal this lucrative. Only two other players have hit the million dollar mark, with Cowboys Jason Taumalolo on a 10-year deal worth $1 million a season, while Melbourne Storm great Cameron Smith has been in the one million dollar club for quite a while now.

After talking with Burgess, Fifita kindly turned him and the Rabbitohs down, suggesting it will take a lot more to pry him away from the Broncos.

Gold Coast have also shown a clear interest in acquiring Fifita, but the Broncos are very confident they will be able to retain Fifita in 2021.