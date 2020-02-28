BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 09: David Fifita of the Broncos looks on during the NRL Elimination Final match between the Brisbane Broncos and the St George Illawarra Dragons at Suncorp Stadium on September 9, 2018 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

South Sydney coach Wayne Bennett was on a mission to bring David Fifita to the Rabbitohs, offering the Broncos star $1.2 million a season to lure him over, according to The Courier Mail.

Fifita, who is off contract and only recently just turned 20, would have been the highest-paid forward in the league should he have signed.

The reports stated that retired Rabbitohs star Sam Burgess met with Fifita to discuss a potential move, and were open to offering a five-year deal worth $5 million.

But the offer was far bigger than initially reported, with the Rabbitohs offering to pay $1.2 million a season for Fifita in one of the biggest deals in the leagues 112 year history.

Previous forwards have come nowhere near earning a sort of deal this lucrative. Only two other players have hit the million dollar mark, with Cowboys Jason Taumalolo on a 10-year deal worth $1 million a season, while Melbourne Storm great Cameron Smith has been in the one million dollar club for quite a while now.

After talking with Burgess, Fifita kindly turned him and the Rabbitohs down, suggesting it will take a lot more to pry him away from the Broncos.

Gold Coast have also shown a clear interest in acquiring Fifita, but the Broncos are very confident they will be able to retain Fifita in 2021.