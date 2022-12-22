With his playing days now officially behind him, former NRL player and Super League star David Fifita (not the Titans one) has shed some light on his post-playing career move now that he's back in Australia.

Fifita – the twin brother of NRL player Andrew, who also retired at the end of the last season – is giving back to the community since his return, recognising the role that his own journey can play in helping guide the wayward youth of today.

Fifita's seven-year spell with Wakefield in the English Super League helped the 33-year-old big man put his beleaguered past behind him. He finished with 141 appearances for the club and even led the Man of Steel count for a considerable part of the 2019 season.

Now back in Australia, Fifita has committed to playing for The Entrance Tigers in the Central Coast Rugby League competition, but that's not all he's got on his plate.

“I flew back in September and started working right away,” Fifita revealed to League Express.

“I'm a youth case worker, dealing with kids age 10-17 who are in contact with juvenile justice or on the verge of it.

“I spent most of my time in my younger days causing trouble, so I'm trying to help the next generation coming through.”

The decision to play in the lower levels of Australian rugby league came while Fifita was still being courted by Super League clubs to prolong his stay, but it's clear Fifita is already set on his future with the game.

“There were plenty of (Super League) clubs who showed interest, even two clubs who showed interest for this upcoming season,” Fifita said.

“I had the option to stay with Wakefield, but just felt the time was right and wanted to go out on a high by still playing my best footy.

“I've signed on to play in my local A Grade team, the Entrance Tigers. I'm looking forward to passing my knowledge onto the next crop of players and helping out (in) their younger years.”

Fifita's first grade career finishes with the 141 Super League games, as well as 19 NRL appearances for Cronulla between 2014-16. He also played two Tests for Tonga in 2015 and 16.