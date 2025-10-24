The Rugby League World Cup could have another crack at trying to crack the American market, with a big push reportedly on to host the 2030 version of the tournament there, while the opening matches of the NRL season could also be on the move.

The Rugby League World Cup of 2026 was originally supposed to be hosted by the USA and Canada in 2025.

Investment for that tournament eventually fell through, and the hosting rights were transferred to France. The abandonment of government support for that to happen eventually saw the tournament delayed by a year, with hosting rights handed to Australia, with assistance from Papua New Guinea and New Zealand, who will host their own nation's matches.

The next men's tournament will then be held in 2030.

The IRL have already confirmed Kenya, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, South Africa, and the United States have placed bids to host the 2030 tournament, but journalist Steve Mascord has revealed there is a push for the US to be awarded hosting rights.

I have now heard from two completely unrelated sources that there is a BIG push on for the 2030 @rugbyleaguewcup to be in the US, building on the back of Vegas. The opening round of the @NRL would move to Wembley in 2029. — ⚡Steve Mascord☠️ (@SteveMascord) October 23, 2025

He has also revealed the NRL are looking at shifting its opening round to London's Wembley Stadium following the conclusion of a five-year agreement with Las Vegas.

That agreement will expire after the 2028 set of matches, although it's understood that both sides of the agreement have a cancellable option included each year.

The potential shuffle to Wembley comes with the NRL still looking at what an investment or stake in the English Super League competition looks like, although talks between the Australian Rugby League Commission and Rugby Football League appear to have gone cold in recent times.

The IRL have not revealed when they will announce the host of the 2030 men's World Cup.