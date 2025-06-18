Another strong performance from Herbie Farnworth as part of the Dolphins rout of the North Queensland Cowboys has seen him surge into the top three of Zero Tackle's NRL MVP.

Farnworth managed to register 16 votes over the weekend to move into third place on the overall ladder, but he still didn't manage to close the gap to James Tedesco, who also registered 16 votes as the Sydney Roosters beat the Newcastle Knights.

With Terrell May on a bye, it means Tedesco now leads by 17 votes, with Farnworth another 21 votes back.

It's a logjam after that, with Isaiya Katoa and Connor Tracey both registering votes to move up the top ten, and move into the top ten, respectively.

In a week of five games, only two had unanimous MVP performances, with Jack Bostock and AJ Brimson both managing a perfect 20. Sione Katoa, Blayke Brailey, Siua Wong, Dylan Lucas, James Tedesco, Viliame Kikau and Connor Tracey were the other players to manage a best on ground from at least one judge.

During every round of the 2025 NRL season, four judges from Zero Tackle's team (founder Matt Clements, writers Ethan Lee Chalk and Dan Nichols, and myself as editor), will assign votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis for every game during the season, with results to be published each week here on Zero Tackle.

Without any further ado, here are the votes from Round 15.