Dick Poole, the first captain-coach of Australia, has tragically passed away at the age of 94 after an established rugby league career.

Poole passed away last week of natural causes at his nursing home in Ashfield, with several mourners attending his funeral on Friday.

Dubbed the oldest living Kangaroos representative before his passing, Poole appeared in 13 Tests for Australia between 1955-57 and also made 10 showings for the NSW Blues from 1954-57.

Playing alongside the likes of Brian Carlson and Keith Barnes, Poole was named the captain-coach of Australia for the 1957 World Cup.

Away from the international arena, he played for the Newtown Jets (137 games) and the Western Suburbs Magpies (31 games), including being part of the Jets' Grand Final team that lost by one point to the South Sydney Rabbitohs in 1955.

“The game has lost someone very special,” Mr V'landys said.

“Dick Poole was our oldest living Kangaroo, and a wonderful part of the history of the game. He was also the last surviving member of the 1956-57 Kangaroos.

“Dick was a gifted player, and spoke even very recently about his pride in representing his country. He was also captain-coach of Australia's victorious 1957 World Cup team.

“On behalf of the Commission, I extend our sincerest condolences to Dick's family, and all those who knew him.”