Robbie Farah could be heading to the UK, with speculation mounting about a possible move to take ownership of the London Broncos in the Super League.

According to the Daily Telegraph, the former NRL star's interest in the Broncos is tied to his broader business ventures and connections in the rugby league world.

The London Broncos, who recently finished at the bottom of the Super League ladder, are facing significant financial challenges.

Owner David Hughes is reportedly looking to sell the club due to mounting debts, creating an uncertain future for the team.

Farah and his business partner, Jai Ayoub, co-own Two4Seven, a successful venture specialising in tailored trips to global sporting events.

Their entrepreneurial interests, combined with a strong relationship with former Broncos coach and CEO Tony Rea, have sparked their involvement with the club.

Rea, who worked with Farah during their time with the Lebanon national team, highlighted the potential of the London Broncos, encouraging Farah and Ayoub to explore the opportunity.

The pair is believed to be considering buying a stake in the Broncos or exploring other Super League opportunities, as they monitor the challenges and potential growth in English rugby league.

Farah's connection to the game, combined with London's rich history and global appeal, makes this a compelling prospect. While the Broncos are struggling, the potential for growth in a city as large and influential as London presents an intriguing challenge.

As Farah contemplates the next step in his career, his potential move to the Super League could bring new opportunities for both himself and the London Broncos.