Fan voting for the February 28 All Star clash has been revealed, with a host of stars leading the ballots.

As reported by NRL.com‘s Alicia Newton, Josh-Addo Carr and Latrell Mitchell look set to lead the Indigenous backline, with Cody Walker, Jack Wighton, Jamal Fogarty and Ash Taylor in line to start in the halves.

Andrew Fifita and Connor Watson are the frontrunners to start in the front row, while David Fifita and Wade Graham are leading the back-rower voting for the Indigenous team.

The New Zealand backline is currently led by the likes of Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, Joey Manu and Jarome Luai, while James Fisher-Harris, Brandon Smith, Kenny Bromwich and Joseph Tapine will make up the forward pack.

Voting for the showcase event closes on Friday, with Indigenous coach Laurie Daley and Maori coach David Kidwell to pick the final squads for the Queensland Country Bank Stadium contest.

The Indigenous All Stars came out on top 10-4 of last year’s match.

Check out who currently leads the polls below!

Indigenous team

Fullback – Latrell Mitchell, Alex Johnston, Nicho Hynes

Wing – Josh Addo-Carr, Blake Ferguson, Alex Johnston

Centre – Jack Wighton, Brenko Lee, Brian Kelly

Five-eighth – Cody Walker, Jack Wighton, Scott Drinkwater

Halfback – Jamal Fogarty, Ash Taylor, Braydon Trindall

Prop – Andrew Fifita, Josh Kerr, Jamayne Taunoa-Brown

Hooker – Connor Watson, Will Smith, Reuben Cotter

Second Row – David Fifita, Wade Graham, Adam Elliott

Lock – Wade Graham, Adam Elliott, Tyrone Peachey

NZ Maori team

Fullback – Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, Bailey Simonsson

Wing – Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, Reimis Smith, Jordan Rapana

Centre – Joey Manu, Esan Marsters, Dylan Walker

Five-eighth – Jarome Luai, Jahrome Hughes, Dylan Walker

Halfback – Jarome Luai, Jahrome Hughes, Kodi Nikorima

Prop – James Fisher-Harris, Jesse Bromwich, Jared Waerea-Hargreaves

Hooker – Brandon Smith, Jeremy Marshall-King

Second Row – Kenny Bromwich, Corey Harawira-Naera, Kevin Proctor

Lock – Joseph Tapine, Kevin Proctor, Briton Nikora