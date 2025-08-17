Gold Coast Titans captain and Queensland Origin representative Tino Fa'asuamaleaui has confirmed he is dedicated to the club - for now.

The Titans star, who returned from injury on Saturday afternoon against the Cronulla Sharks in what was yet another thrashing for the bottom of the table outfit, can leave the Titans at the end of next year.

Despite being contracted until the end of 2033, there are player options built into the second half of his long-term deal, and the first of those is at the end of 2026.

It means that, unless he takes it up before November 1, he is free to look around for an opportunity elsewhere, and that, according to News Corp during the week, is exactly what he and his management will be doing.

The star forward has already been linked with a $7.5 million move to Perth, while the St George Illawarra Dragons and Canterbury Bulldogs are also said to be interested.

Quizzed about it after his return against the Sharks, the forward said he was dedicated to the Titans for the next three weeks, but otherwise leaving the decision up to his management.

"I'm at the Titans. I'm dedicated to playing well for the Titans and my coach," he said during the post-match press conference.

"My manager is dealing with that stuff, but I'm here.

"I'm dedicated to the next three weeks and get some wins and some pride in our jersey.

"I just want to get back to playing football. I've been out for the last month, so I'm not worried about the external stuff."

The Titans are understandably desperate to keep their forward pack leader and captain, although their own salary cap is bloated thanks to his contract, and one for David Fifita.

The side may well look to let Fifita depart as soon as practically possible, while a decision on who coaches into 2026 could yet influence the decision for Fa'asuamaleaui, with Des Hasler no guarantee to hang onto his job.

The Gold Coast have had the Orange-born Australian and Samoan representative as part of their squad since 2021, where he has played 80 games.