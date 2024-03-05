Brisbane Broncos star Ezra Mam and Sydney Roosters recruit Spencer Leniu have broken their silence on the racism saga from their game in Las Vegas as they touched back down in Australia.

In an incident late in the game, Spencer Leniu was placed on report and has since been charged by the Match Review Committee after Ezra Mam formally complained to referee Adam Gee that the ex-Panther allegedly said a racial slur calling him a 'monkey'.

The saga would then continue with multiple publications reporting that a late-night altercation took place after the game when several Broncos players ran into Spencer Leniu at the Hilton hotel in Resorts World.

It is understood that Leniu verbally attacked Ezra Mam in a second altercation before Patrick Carrigan lep to his teammate's defence.

For the first time since both incidents, Mam, a proud Indigenous Australian has broken his silence.

“I just want to say thank you for the support from everyone that's reached out,” Mam said at Brisbane airport via The Courier Mail.

“That's all the comments I have for now.”

He has also earned the backing of several NRL players such as Latrell Mitchell, Cody Walker, Chad Townsend and Nicho Hynes who have shown their support to Mam, as the NRL tries to cut racism out of the game.

Spencer Leniu also broke his silence after touching down at Sydney airport but declined to comment on the situation.

"I'm not allowed to comment on that right now," Leniu said via 9News on Tuesday.

"I can't comment."

This follows somewhat controversial comments when he was asked about the incident post-game, Leniu told Triple M Radio there was nothing in it, and it was all just fun and games.