Nathan Cleary has been cleared of surgery, but will still miss up to six weeks as he recovers from a shoulder injury sustained in State of Origin Game 2.

The New South Wales Blues and Penrith Panthers half, who also captains his club, has suffered a labrum tear.

First reported by Lara Pitt on Fox Sports, Cleary saw a specialist this morning and has been given the all clear to rehabilitate with the Panthers’ medical staff.

While the maximum range on his return is said to be six weeks, renowned NRL Twitter account NRL Physio posted that Cleary could even hope for as little as a three-week return to play.

Great news for the Panthers with Nathan Cleary to avoid surgery for now after suffering a labrum tear (via @LaraPitt_). Will undergo strengthening rehab with a usual return to play range of 3-6 weeks. On return can be functional limitations/increased risk of recurrent instability — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) June 30, 2021

The post does mention that Cleary may suffer from functional limitations on his return though. The Panthers will be desperately hoping Cleary is able to avoid re-injuring the shoulder upon his return.

A Penrith official media release stated Cleary would miss at least four weeks.

“Panthers playmaker Nathan Cleary will be sidelined for at least four weeks as he rehabilitates a shoulder injury suffered in Origin II last Sunday,” the statement read.

“Having now received specialist medical advice, the club believes a period of rehabilitation is the best course of action at this point in time.”

A superb start to the season for Cleary and his halves partner Jarome Luai at the foot of the mountains saw Penrith climb to the top of the ladder, winning 12 straight games.

That unbelievable form line has dropped away over the Origin period, with Penrith losing six players including their skipper. The Penrith exodus to the New South Wales team worked wonders for the state though as they won the first two Origin matches by a combined scoreline of 76 points to 6.

Even post Origin, Penrith still sit equal top of the ladder though and will turn to Matt Burton now to join Luai in the halves and hope it doesn’t disrupt the club.

Cleary’s form has been phenomenal this season, leaving him at the top of the Dally M charts before counting went behind closed doors.

While the Panthers are undoubtedly premiership favourites at the mid-way point of the season, it remains to be seen whether Cleary’s absence will impact them over the next month.

Ivan Cleary‘s side will play the Parramatta Eels this week, but then have a bye before facing the New Zealand Warriors and Brisbane Broncos in a much (on paper at least) simpler pair of games.

From there, they face Melbourne away from home with Penrith sweating on Cleary returning for that game exactly five weeks after he suffered his injury.