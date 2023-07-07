The Penrith Panthers have moved to distance themselves from reports that the club aren't interested in travelling to Las Vegas.

It comes as News Corp suggested ten teams remained in the rush to be part of the first double-header in Las Vegas, with the NRL looking to book in the season-opening matches in the States for the next five years.

The publication reported that the Manly Sea Eagles Cronulla Sharks, Canterbury Bulldogs, Brisbane Broncos, South Sydney Rabbitohs, Canberra Raiders, Melbourne Storm, The Dolphins, Sydney Roosters and Gold Coast Titans are all vying for the right to play in Vegas.

It means the St George Illawarra Dragons, New Zealand Warriors, Parramatta Eels and Newcastle Knights are all out, however, the North Queensland Cowboys, Wests Tigers and Penrith Panthers could all aim to head to the USA in the coming years.

The Panthers moved to distance themselves from the idea they were against the USA experiment altogether, with the club suggesting the future stadium build - which will mean the Panthers can't play at the foot of the mountains - will be part of their ploy to head abroad in future years.

"Contrary to media reports, Penrith Panthers sees the NRL's initiative to take premiership matches to Las Vegas as a great opportunity to grow rugby league on an international stage," The Panthers wrote in a statement released on Friday.

"Panthers has expressed a desire to be represented in the Las Vegas fixtures, however the club believes representation in future years would be better suited.

Panthers faces the unenviable task of managing a potential stadium upgrade over the coming years, with the club's desire to play in the US during the transition period.

The club has submitted an expression of interest to the NRL to be considered to play in Las Vegas in future years to help manage stadium transition."

It likely means they would take a home game abroad to have one less game in Australia away from the foot of the mountains, where a passionate fan base sell out their current stadium.

It's unclear where the state government currently sit on the future of Penrith's statement. The previous state government had promised a new venue at a new sight, however, the newly elected Chris Minns government have not confirmed which way they will look to proceed on stadium funding in Sydney.