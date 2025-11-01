The Gold Coast Titans have continued their roster overhaul under incoming head coach Josh Hannay, recruiting a hopeful playmaker seeking a career redemption in 2026.\nThe Titans have confirmed the signing of former St George Illawarra halfback Lachlan Ilias on a two-year contract that will see him join the club for the 2026 and 2027 NRL seasons.\nIlias arrives in Queensland with 60 NRL appearances to his name following stints with the South Sydney Rabbitohs and the Dragons.\n\n\n[caption id="attachment_124583" align="alignnone" width="2040"] DONCASTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 17: Lachlan Ilias of Greece during Rugby League World Cup 2021 Pool A match between France and Greece at Keepmoat Stadium on October 17, 2022 in Doncaster, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\nHannay said the halfback's professionalism and composure made him an ideal addition to the club's evolving spine.\n“Lachlan is a smart, composed halfback who's shown he can perform at the top level,” Hannay said in a club statement.\n“He's got a strong kicking game, good defensive instincts, and he'll add real depth and competition to our halves.”\nHannay admitted the culture he is building at the Titans is centred around ambition and hunger, believing Ilias will slot seamlessly into that mindset.\n“We're building a squad for 2026 that are hungry, and Lachlan fits that mould perfectly,” he said.\nHannay added that the club is excited to provide Ilias with a platform to reignite his NRL career.\n“He's got unfinished business in the NRL, and we're excited to have him take the next step in his career here on the Gold Coast,” Hannay said of Ilias.\nThe move strengthens the Titans' playmaking stocks and complements the recent promotion of local junior Zane Harrison to the club's top 30 squad.\nAfter debuting in 2021, Ilias quickly established himself as a steady NRL playmaker, earning three appearances for Greece at the 2022 Rugby League World Cup.\nIlias will link up with his new teammates on the Gold Coast ahead of pre-season training this month.