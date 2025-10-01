The Wests Tigers have extended the contract of one of their best back-line prospects, who has been likened to one of the best fullbacks in the NRL.

Compared to a young Ryan Papenhuyzen due to his explosiveness and speed, sources have told Zero Tackle that Riley Oitmann has agreed to a two-year extension with the Wests Tigers, which will keep him at the club until at least the end of 2027.

Able to play at fullback or on the wing, Oitmann is coming off an impressive past 12 months, which saw him score seven tries in nine Under-19s SG Ball Cup matches before going on to make his first-grade debut for the Camden Rams.

A member of the club's pathways system since 2022, Zero Tackle understands that he has already impressed several club officials despite his young age, and there is hope that he will follow in the footsteps of Heamasi Makasini in making his NRL debut in the coming years.

Away from his skill on the field, the former NSW Junior Blues member is also a natural leader and is a former captain of the Macarthur Wests Tigers in the Under-18s Laurie Daley Cup.