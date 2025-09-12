The South Sydney Rabbitohs are set to open talks with a young off-contract forward who they are keen to retain on their books, despite outside interest from rival teams.\r\n\r\nNot one of the nine players farwelled by the club on Friday, Thomas Fletcher is the only player from the club's 2025 roster that remains uncontracted heading into next season and has yet to have his future finalised.\r\n\r\nAccording to sources speaking on the condition of anonymity, Zero Tackle has been told that the Rabbitohs are keen to retain Fletcher and are set to open talks with him over a new contract.\r\n\r\nIt is understood that at least two rival teams in the NRL are also showing an interest in him.\r\n\r\nHowever, Fletcher has admitted in the past that he would much rather remain in the Cardinal and Myrtle.\r\n\r\n"I'd love to stay at Souths so hopefully we can work something out," Fletcher told Zero Tackle recently.\r\n\r\n"It's the greatest thing ever (wearing the jersey). I don't think anything I've done compares to it. I'm speechless."\r\n\r\nDebuting in Round 22 against the Brisbane Broncos after a solid stint in the NSW Cup over the past two years, Fletcher has been able to live up to expectations since arriving in first-grade despite his limited time on the field.\r\n\r\nDespite not playing in the final round of the regular season, he had a career-best showing in his most recent performance against the St George Illawarra Dragons.\r\n\r\nScoring his first career try, the back-rower ran over 100 metres, made two line-breaks and provided a try assist after bursting through the opposition's defending line.