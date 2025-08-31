As the South Sydney Rabbitohs prepare to play their final match of the season, a young back-rower is hoping to have his contract extended by the club.

Debuting in Round 22 against the Brisbane Broncos after a solid stint in the NSW Cup over the past two years, Thomas Fletcher has been able to live up to expectations since arriving in first-grade despite his limited time on the field.

Coming off a career-best showing against the St George Illawarra Dragons, the back-rower will look for a repeat performance this week against the Sydney Roosters - a team he previously played for.

Running over 100 metres, making two line-breaks, providing one try assists and scoring his first career try, Fletcher will not only look to make an impact like he did in Round 25 but is eager to secure a new deal which will keep him at the Rabbitohs.

"I'd love to stay at Souths so hopefully we can work something out," Fletcher told Zero Tackle.

"It's the greatest thing ever (wearing the jersey). I don't think anything I've done compares to it. I'm speechless."

Aiming to work on his defence and admitting he "doesn't remember" his time at the Roosters, in which he played for their Under-17s Harold Matthews Cup side, Fletcher hopes an extension will allow him to play with roommate Matthew Humphries.

An up-and-coming halfback, Humphries has been earmarked as one of the next breed of players coming through the Rabbitohs system and has already made his Under-21s Jersey Flegg Cup and NSW Cup debuts, having spent the start of the season in the Under-19s SG Ball Cup.

Contracted for the next few years, he will be promoted to the club's development list for the 2026 NRL season before moving to the Top 30 roster the following season.

"It'd be pretty unreal to go out onto the field with your roommate," Fletcher said.

"You're just sitting at home and then you both know that you're going to play first-grade with all the boys together."