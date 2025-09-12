The South Sydney Rabbitohs have confirmed the departures of nine players after playing their final match of the 2025 NRL season against the Sydney Roosters last weekend.

While it was already confirmed that Ben Lovett (retired), Haizyn Mellars (New Zealand Warriors) and Mikaele Ravalawa (Castleford Tigers) would be departing the team at the end of 2025, the Rabbitohs have now revealed that six others will be joining them.

The list of players farewelled includes Fletcher Myers, Gerome Burns, Jacob Host, Josh Schuster, Shaquai Mitchell and Siliva Havili.

Host and Havili have both been linked with moves to the Super League with Zero Tackle reporting recently that St Helens RLFC are considered the frontrunners to sign the latter.

“Firstly, we would like to thank all of these players for their service to the Rabbitohs over the years,” Rabbitohs CEO Blake Solly said.

“They have all contributed to the Club in various ways, whether it is on the field of play, helping prepare teams on the training ground, or contributing to our community through Souths Cares and other initiatives.

“Jacob played in a Grand Final for our Club in 2021 and has always given everything he has to the Rabbitohs jersey.

"Siliva and Shaq have also played representative football whilst at our Club and we thank them for their efforts.

“I'd like to make special mention of Ben and Gerome, both whose careers will come to a premature end due to knee injuries which cannot be rehabilitated.