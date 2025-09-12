The South Sydney Rabbitohs have confirmed the departures of nine players after playing their final match of the 2025 NRL season against the Sydney Roosters last weekend.
While it was already confirmed that Ben Lovett (retired), Haizyn Mellars (New Zealand Warriors) and Mikaele Ravalawa (Castleford Tigers) would be departing the team at the end of 2025, the Rabbitohs have now revealed that six others will be joining them.
The list of players farewelled includes Fletcher Myers, Gerome Burns, Jacob Host, Josh Schuster, Shaquai Mitchell and Siliva Havili.
Host and Havili have both been linked with moves to the Super League with Zero Tackle reporting recently that St Helens RLFC are considered the frontrunners to sign the latter.
“Firstly, we would like to thank all of these players for their service to the Rabbitohs over the years,” Rabbitohs CEO Blake Solly said.
“They have all contributed to the Club in various ways, whether it is on the field of play, helping prepare teams on the training ground, or contributing to our community through Souths Cares and other initiatives.
“Jacob played in a Grand Final for our Club in 2021 and has always given everything he has to the Rabbitohs jersey.
"Siliva and Shaq have also played representative football whilst at our Club and we thank them for their efforts.
“I'd like to make special mention of Ben and Gerome, both whose careers will come to a premature end due to knee injuries which cannot be rehabilitated.
“On behalf of everyone at South Sydney, we wish all of these men and their families the very best of luck with their next moves, and they will always be regarded as part of the South Sydney Rabbitohs family.”
Rabbitohs Best 17 and Full Squad for 2026
1. Jye Gray
2. Alex Johnston
3. Latrell Mitchell
4. Jack Wighton
5. Campbell Graham
6. Cody Walker
7. Jamie Humphreys
8. Tevita Tatola
9. Brandon Smith
10. Keaon Koloamatangi
11. Euan Aitken
12. Jai Arrow
13. Cameron Murray
Interchange
14. Peter Mamouzelos
15. Tallis Duncan
16. Lachlan Hubner
17. Liam Le Blanc
Rest of squad
18. Gerome Burns
19. Sean Keppie
20. Lewis Dodd
21. Moala Graham-Taufa
22. Bronson Garlick
23. Tyrone Munro
24. Isaiah Tass
25. Edward Kosi
26. Max McCarthy
27. Jonah Glover
28. No player signed.
29. No player signed.
30. No player signed.
2026 development list
1. Elijah Keung
2. Talanoa Penitani
3. Nazareth Taua
4. Matthew Humphries
5. Salesi Ataata
6. Latrell Siegwalt