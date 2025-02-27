The Gold Coast Titans NRLW have received a massive boost for the upcoming 2025 NRLW season regarding NSW Sky Blues and Australian Jillaroos playmaker Taliah Fuimaono.

One of the competition's best players, Fuimaono, has spent the past two seasons at the club after signing from the St George Illawarra Dragons NRLW but has continually been plagued by injuries.

In a massive boost for the club, sources wishing to remain anonymous have told Zero Tackle that Fuimaono will stay on the Gold Coast for the 2025 NRLW season after taking up the player option in her contract.

Her retention comes after they have signed Jasmine Fogavini and Pauline Piliae-Rasabale from the Broncos and Wests Tigers.

The Titans have also confirmed that Chantay Kiria-Ratu Emily Bass, Georgia Sim, Hailee-Jay Ormond-Maunsell, Malaela Sua and Zara Canfield will not return to the club for 2025, while forward Rilee Jorgensen has been ruled out of the season due to back surgery.

"Last year was quite a rollercoaster mentally for myself," Fuimaono told Zero Tackle in 2024.

"I have already suffered a lot more severe injuries than the one I did last year, so I sort of knew that I was going to be okay.

"To go through the wave of emotions of the team and missing out on big moments like the Grand Final - as exciting as it was - was a little bit of a toll on me mentally, just not fully being a part of it, but it also makes me really excited for the year to come and what could be this year."

After playing one match in 2023, she was on the field for seven games during the 2024 NRLW season and will be a key piece if the club attempts to reach the Grand Final for the second time in three years and dethrone the reigning premiers, Sydney Roosters NRLW.

Still young, the playmaker has had an unfortunate history of injuries throughout her career, which included a shoulder reconstruction and an ACL injury.