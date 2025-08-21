In the market for an outside back for the 2026 NRL season, the New Zealand Warriors have signed an off-contract winger from the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

After losing duo Edward Kosi and Moala Graham-Taufa to the Rabbitohs, two different sources have told Zero Tackle that the Warriors are aiming to strike back and have signed Auckland-born Haizyn Mellars.

This comes as Zero Tackle has been told by a club source that the Rabbitohs have informed the impressive youngster that they aren't willing to re-sign him for the 2026 season.

It has since been confirmed by the Warriors that he has agreed to a three-year contract until the end of the 2028 NRL season.

“First and foremost, I'm excited for the opportunity to come back home," Mellars said in a statement issued by the club on Thursday.

“Joining the Warriors is a blessing and is something that means a lot to me and my family.

"After talking with Webby (coach Andrew Webster) and seeing the club's direction, it's where I want to be.

“I'm excited to get back home and develop my game alongside the coaching staff and the boys in particular and also learn off some of those senior guys.”

An aerial threat at 193cm, Mellars is one of the more promising talents coming through the Rabbitohs' system, but has failed to force his way into the first-grade side despite being a member of the club's Top 30 roster.

Injured for several weeks this season, the 21-year-old has shown his potential when he graces the field and scored seven tries in nine NSW Cup matches to go with two try assists, 40 tackle busts, seven line-breaks and 120 running metres per match.

The Warriors' interest in 'Haiz' comes as they have also expressed an interest in Gold Coast speedster Alofiana Khan-Pereira after he had been shopped to rival teams in recent weeks.

However, it is unknown if the Titans are willing to grant an early release to the two-time Prime Minister's XIII representative who holds an impressive try-scoring strike rate but has spent several weeks playing in reserve-grade.

“Haizyn has so much going for him and we're excited to bring him into the club," coach Andrew Webster added.

“He'll add depth and he'll be able to learn from the experienced players he'll have around him in the outside backs.”