New Zealand Warriors hooker Sam Healey has responded to bizarre reports that emerged last week linking him to the Canterbury Bulldogs.

One of the best young dummy-halves in the NRL, Healey has had a remarkable past 12 months, which has seen him claim back-to-back titles in the NSW Cup competition and earn his first-grade debut.

Contracted for another two seasons at the Warriors until the end of 2027, the 21-year-old is seen as a key part of the club's future and appeared in seven matches this season after arriving from the Cronulla Sharks.

The son of Cronulla Sharks Mitch Healey, who spent over a decade with the club, Sam made the surprise move across the ditch and has had moments of brilliance in both reserve-grade and the NRL.

However, this hasn't stopped him from attracting interest from rival teams, despite no club being formally able to speak with him until November 1, 2026.

In an exclusive interview with Zero Tackle, Healey has responded to reports from News Corp that he had been "gently linked" to the Bulldogs following the departure of Reed Mahoney to the North Queensland Cowboys.

"It's the first time I'm hearing ot it," Healey told Zero Tackle.

"Absolutely no idea.

"I love it over with the Warriors and really feel like I'm starting to get my career on track and loving it."

While the first-grade side bowed out in the opening week of the 2025 NRL Finals, Healey will feature on grand final day after the Warriors won the 2025 NSW Cup title and will now take on the Burleigh Bears in the State Championship clash.

"It's pretty cool. We've had a pretty good year, a history-breaking year, and we're just super stoked with where we're at, and I just love all the boys," Healey added.

"We've got a really strong team and (we have) a lot of guys that have put in that effort this year."