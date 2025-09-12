The favourite to win the Dally M Rookie of the Year award, Leka Halasima, has taken the rugby league world by storm this season, but what most people don't realise is that his sporting career started on the tennis court.\r\n\r\n"Growing up, it was pretty funny because I played tennis. My parents were tennis players, so I played tennis and rugby league at the same time," Halasima told Zero Tackle.\r\n\r\nTrading the racquet for the rugby league jersey, Halasima has already been described as "freaky" and a "generational talent" by his Warriors teammates, who believe he could be the next Kiwi superstar and the X-factor to decide the 2025 NRL Finals series.\r\n\r\nStill pinching himself at times on the field, it wasn't until two years ago that he had the realisation that he had what it takes to be a regular NRL player.\r\n\r\n"When I was 17 and playing Cup, I thought to myself that I can make my debut at 18," Halasima said.\r\n\r\n"I was shocked and happy (when they re-signed me) because I always wanted to play for the Warriors."\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_212279" align="alignnone" width="696"] CHRISTCHURCH, NEW ZEALAND - FEBRUARY 18: Leka Halasima of the Warriors reacts after the loss in the NRL Pre-season challenge match between New Zealand Warriors and Wests Tigers at Apollo Projects Stadium on February 18, 2024, in Christchurch, New Zealand. (Photo by Kai Schwoerer\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\r\n\r\nPart of the next breed of Warriors youngsters who have helped guide them to the 2025 NRL Finals, the back-rower has scored 12 tries, made six line-breaks and 606 tackles and averaged 85 running metres per game in his 24 appearances this season.\r\n\r\nHowever, he admitted that he wouldn't be here without the sacrifices made by his parents.\r\n\r\n"It was pretty special when I ran out (in my debut). I heard my mum's voice straight away," he said.\r\n\r\n"All the sacrifices that she has done. I just want to give back to our family, especially my mum and dad."\r\n\r\nAt only 19, he has been able to break the game open with ease on multiple occasions and has already created an incredible highlight reel.\r\n\r\nThis includes a long-range try against the Wests Tigers and winning the game against the Newcastle Knights with a solo try after the siren.\r\n\r\n"Leka is just a star. Everyone talks about him, and you can see it in his game," New Zealand Warriors captain Mitchell Barnett told Zero Tackle.\r\n\r\n"I don't think there's anyone like him in the NRL. He's his own player."