Entering the last season of his current deal, Canterbury Bulldogs forward Kurtis Morrin has opened up on his future and representing the Maori All Stars over the pre-season.

A local junior of the Moorebank Rams, Morrin enters his fourth NRL season and is coming off a breakout year that saw him play a career-high 23 matches and solidify a spot off the interchange bench.

Considered one of the competition's most hot-headed forwards, Morrin (the nephew of former Bulldogs forward Brad Morrin) is eager to continue his form heading into this year's campaign but will contend with the likes of new arrivals Tom Amone and Sitili Tupouniua.

Off-contract at the end of the 2025 NRL season, Morrin spoke exclusively to Zero Tackle, revealing that he hopes to earn a contract extension that will allow him to continue playing under Cameron Ciraldo at the Bulldogs.

"Of course (I want to re-sign). It's a great club. Why would I want to be anywhere else?" Morrin told this publication.

"Just got to play my footy and do my job and it will take care of itself."

Able to play anywhere in the forwards, Morrin reflected on the experience of representing the Maori All Stars a couple of weeks ago and learning off elite front-rowers Leo Thompson and James Fisher-Harris.

The former will join the Bulldogs at the start of next season on a four-year deal and Morrin is looking forward to having him around the club if he is given a contract extension to remain at Belmore.

"It's an honour. It's not often you get to represent your culture, and growing up here in Australia, I haven't been a part of my culture too much, so to get a chance like that is a great opportunity," Morrin added.

"It means everything. I get an opportunity to represent my mother and my family and make them proud.

"Seeing what they [James Fisher-Harris and Leo Thompson] do day-to-day and getting out there and getting to play alongside them was awesome.

"Can't wait (for Leo to join the Bulldogs). He's a beast, you can all see it, so it'll be good to have him."