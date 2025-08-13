After expressing an interest in Sydney Roosters playmaker Sandon Smith, the Newcastle Knights have now been linked with two more players as they look for someone to fill the dummy-half role.

With Phoenix Crossland set to be moved into lock, sources have told Newcastle Knights Juniors and Zero Tackle that the Newcastle Knights are showing an interest in Brisbane Broncos duo Billy Walters and Cory Paix.

While Walters still has 12 months to run on his contract, he was previously linked to the North Queensland Cowboys.

However, it is understood that the off-contract Paix has emerged as a more serious option that the Knights are considering in bringing in for next season.

On a salary of around $350,000 at the moment with the Broncos, Paix has been on the verge of being squeezed out of Red Hill for some time, with the club struggling to stay within its salary cap beyond this season.

It is understood that he has attracted the attention of the Gold Coast Titans, North Queensland Cowboys and various teams in the Super League in the past.

Once seen as the future No.9 of the Broncos, Paix has fallen behind in the pecking order with Blake Mozer and Cameron Bukowski now seen as the long-term dummy-halves of the club.