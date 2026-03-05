Fresh off a premiership triumph, many pundits would assume the Brisbane Broncos are charging into the new NRL season with swagger and the prospect of back-to-back titles written across their foreheads.

But inside the four walls of Red Hill, the mindset is far simpler.

Ahead of their Friday night season opener, Zero Tackle had an exclusive chat with Broncos prop Ben Talty on his past eight months at the club and how the Broncos culture has unlocked a new level within himself, and the team around him.

Rather than leaning into the hype, the Broncos have deliberately drawn a line under last season's success, choosing humility and an atmosphere of resetting for their focus on the new job ahead.

“We put it to bed quite quickly,” Talty exclusively told Zero Tackle about the notion of back-to-back talks fueling their pre-season.

“In the pre-season, we just really appreciated and respected what we had done as a club and then realised that we're going to go from a clean slate and not really focusing on the idea of going back-to-back, even though it's what we're striving towards.

Talty was recognised as one of the ‘good news' stories of last year. Achieving his NRL debut in the forward pack at 26 years old.

Last year, the Newcastle junior personified the hard-nosed, working-class grit that has long defined the NRL. Always continuing to strive for opportunity, no matter the circumstance or stage of life.

Although not running out in the final top 17 last October, the forward has made a positive impact in Maguire's forward rotation and power off the bench, playing in the club's qualifying and preliminary final matches.

Talty shared that connection is at the heart of the Brisbane Broncos heading into the 2026 NRL season, and something not all teams are fortunate enough to have.

“The best thing probably about the Broncos, that I haven't really had the opportunity elsewhere, is we're all pretty tight-knit. We're close mates, and everyone gets along with everyone. There are no separate groups. There's no divide," he said.

That connection was only strengthened throughout their time in the UK for the World Cup Challenge.

“The World Cup Challenge was such a great experience. The result was unfortunate, but we certainly got a lot out of it; that's for sure.

“Being away on a trip overseas is certainly a catalyst for that sort of connection."

Talty was pouring with praise for his new club. It was clear that after only joining the squad on a train and trial deal last June, the club's success was defined by their culture - and there was one particular person responsible for that environment.

“It comes from Madge, our coach," he said.

“He's obviously a leader, and when he speaks, you certainly listen, but yeah, he's full of knowledge and wisdom, but he cares about us as well. He cares about the team. He cares about us players, and he isn't just a coach who'll just come to train.

“He gets to understand you on a more personal basis, and we do the same to him as well. So that's probably why there's so much trust in the group and confidence.”

Maguire only joined the Broncos at the start of last year, yet in just 19 months, he has already left a lasting legacy on the club and achieved the club's first premiership in 19 years.

Still, it was clear that the foundations of success and determination were already embedded at Red Hill, led by the club's veteran players. As a member of the mighty forward pack, Talty had the opportunity to learn firsthand from those around him, with Payne Haas at the heart of it all.

“I think his actions basically speak for themselves. He's received the best and fairest six years in a row. That's why he's a leader, because we all look to him in big moments, and when we want to get moving forward and when we see him going forward, we all want to get on the back of him, too," the prop said.

“So, he's our leader. He's our forward leader. He's very influential, and he's very inspiring too.”

With Haas at the heart of the pack one last time before his move to the Rabbitohs, the Broncos have the chance to chase new heights this season. His experience and leadership will be a springboard for the squad around him, setting the standard and inspiring the team to make the most of what could be his final campaign in Brisbane colours.

This final campaign starts Friday night against the Penrith Panthers at Suncorp Stadium. It will also be the first NRL season opener for Talty, Maguire naming him at number 16.

Fuelled by their pre-season efforts, Talty shared the team's goals and mindset heading into the match against the previous four-time premiers.

“We just need to be confident in what we're doing, really and just back the work that we've done in the preseason,"Talty told us.

“We obviously know what we're coming up against. We understand what it takes to compete with Penrith, and we're just focusing on ourselves more than we are them.

“Ultimately, we are just really dialling into taking on an 80-minute performance.”

For Talty, the Broncos' success isn't measured by past triumphs; it's about the work put in every day and the standards set by those around him.

From the lessons learned during the pre-season to bonding trips overseas, to observing the influence of veterans like Payne Haas and the guidance of coach Michael Maguire, he has seen firsthand how preparation and culture combine to create a winning team.

As the season looms, the focus is on consistency, effort, and taking opportunities as they come. Talty's own journey, from a 26-year-old debutant to a rising force in the forward pack, mirrors the team's ethos: relentless, grounded, and determined to build on what's been achieved.

Reflecting on the mindset that will drive the Broncos this year, Talty summed it up succinctly.

“We understand what it takes to get results, and we have to work hard," he said.

“But it all starts again.”